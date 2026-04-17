Mariners Still Have A Faint Shot To Retain The Vedder Cup After Padres Sweep

The Mariners made their Vedder Cup path a whole lot uglier with that Padres sweep, but they have not officially lost it yet. That sentence is as ridiculous as it sounds. That’s just the reality of where this series sits after San Diego took all three games at Petco Park from April 14 through 16. The Padres outscored Seattle 16-9, turned one game into late-inning heartbreak, and generally looked like the more complete team for most of the series.

So no, we are not here to pretend the Mariners are secretly in control of the Vedder Cup race. They aren’t even close. This is a long shot that requires us to do some math we would rather not have to do. But if we are doing the full due diligence here, Seattle is not dead in this thing yet.

Ready to defend the #VedderCup 🏆🎸



Our rivalry with the @Padres renews April 14-16 in San Diego and May 15-17 at @TMobilePark – including a Vedder Cup Ticket Special during the series finale!



🎟️ https://t.co/KJPQYJnY5d pic.twitter.com/nUZNuE1r9k — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 20, 2026

Mariners Still Have Life In Vedder Cup Race, But Barely

The path is just incredibly annoying. The Vedder Cup is decided by the full season series, the Mariners still have one last chance to flip it when the Padres come to T-Mobile Park for the May 15 through 17 rematch. The problem is that merely winning the series is not enough anymore. Seattle already got swept, which means the Padres lead the head-to-head 3-0 and carry a plus-7 run differential into the final three games.

That leaves the Mariners with one very specific assignment. Sweep San Diego in Seattle. But that’s not all. If the Mariners sweep those final three games, the overall season series would end 3-3. From there, run differential becomes the separator. Since San Diego is already plus-7, Seattle would need to win those three games by eight total runs just to finish plus-1 and take the trophy back. Win by exactly seven total, and somehow this whole ridiculous thing would move to the next tiebreaker.

That next tiebreaker is exit velocity, because the Vedder Cup is a beautiful fever dream of a rivalry trophy and apparently normal rules weren’t invited to the party. What’s interesting is the Mariners actually have a little life there. Luke Raley’s 113 mph homer currently stands as the hardest-hit ball of the season series, so if this thing ends tied in wins and tied in run differential, Seattle would at least have that card in its pocket.

But let’s be honest about what has to happen here. The Mariners have not exactly looked like a club built to overwhelm people lately. Outside of beating up on a broken Astros team, we really have not seen that kind of sustained domination from this lineup all season. This offense has spent way too much time scraping for traffic, leaning on pitching, and asking for just enough support to survive.

But faint shot is still a shot. That is the part worth acknowledging. Retaining the Vedder Cup is far-fetched. The Mariners made this much harder than it needed to be in San Diego. But technically, mathematically, and hilariously, the dream is still alive. Now they just have to do the one thing they have not consistently shown they can do. Dominate.