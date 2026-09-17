Diamondbacks Roster Move Complicates Mariners’ Randy Arozarena Free Agency Outlook

It only took five days for a speculative free-agent fit to turn into something the Mariners may have to take seriously.

On September 8, CBS Sports ranked Randy Arozarena fifth in its early look at the 2026-27 free-agent class. The Diamondbacks and Mariners were the two potential landing spots they attached to his name.

Mike Axisa called them “super early possible landing spots.” Obviously, the 2026 season isn’t over. Negotiations haven’t remotely started. Nobody reported negotiations, mutual interest or some secret Arizona recruiting pitch. It’s just an educated practice. But the Diamondbacks have given more life to the prediction.

Five days after the CBS article was published, Arizona DFA’d Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He was finishing the guaranteed portion of a three-year, $42 million contract that included a $14 million club option for 2027. Even if he passes through waivers, it’s fair to say that option isn’t likely to be exercised.

Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Move Makes the Arizona Fit Easier to See

Arizona claimed left-handed outfielder Jesús Sánchez one day later, giving it another immediate option. But that’s not saying much. A September waiver claim doesn’t close the door on a larger offseason addition. The Diamondbacks are rearranging an outfield that no longer appears to include Gurriel in its long-term plans, and Arozarena would give them the established right-handed power they could still use.

That should get Seattle’s attention, especially if they’re looking to retain Arozarena. CBS characterized him as approaching full-time DH territory and ranked Seiya Suzuki ahead of him largely because Suzuki offers more value in the outfield.

Every front office knows of his defensive flaws. They will also see a player who was hitting .273 with 22 home runs, 21 stolen bases and an .835 OPS when CBS published its rankings. They will see one of the few proven right-handed run producers in a thin free-agent class. That scarcity will impact Seattle whether they choose to admit it or not.

Arozarena can be flawed in this offseason’s market. He just has to be one of the best hitters available. CBS placing him fifth overall suggests he will enter free agency with more leverage than the typical aging corner outfielder.

Seattle probably should enter negotiations with Arozarena and worry about the defensive part later. It’s not that they should outbid every team, they just shouldn’t assume the rest of the league are going to have the same cautious conclusion about him. The Mariners retained him at the trade deadline while adding Taylor Ward, another right-handed corner outfielder who will also become a free agent this winter. That decision helped the 2026 lineup, but their 2027 lineup is far from settled.

They will enter the offseason needing to replace both veterans. Granted, it’s not that hard to find a replacement for Ward’s putrid production in a Mariners’ uniform. A prospect promotion can fill a lineup spot. Replacing established major-league production is a much tougher assignment.

The Mariners could make Arozarena a qualifying offer and collect draft compensation if he declines it and signs elsewhere. A future draft pick would help the farm system. Arizona has now provided a believable alternative. Gurriel’s departure from the roster creates a clearer path to playing time, and a weak market gives Arozarena’s bat extra value. Other bidders will emerge once clubs that miss on Suzuki begin shopping for the next-best right-handed outfielder.

The Diamondbacks are only one potential threat. They are also a reminder that Seattle will not control this market. If the Mariners want Arozarena back, they should prepare to pay for the player he has become. Waiting for his age and defense to scare everyone away is no plan at all.