Mariners Face Brutal Optics After Rays Call Up Brody Hopkins From Randy Arozarena Trade

Brody Hopkins is walking into a clubhouse with October already booked. Randy Arozarena is spending September on a 69-79 Mariners team sitting six games out of first place. They have become the split-screen image of Seattle’s 2024 trade with Tampa Bay, and the view from Seattle’s side isn’t so good.

The Rays are calling up Hopkins and placing him on their 40-man roster. The easy verdict will arrive with him. Tampa did the Tampa thing, unlocked another pitcher and made this time it was Seattle who looked foolish.

Let’s not gloss over what the Mariners got in return, though. Arozarena has been an All-Star in both full seasons with the Mariners. Through Sept. 12, he was hitting .272/.372/.461 with 22 home runs, 22 stolen bases and an .829 OPS. Seattle traded for a proven right-handed hitter, and that is exactly what showed up. The Mariners’ failure came afterward. They acquired a win-now player and didn’t assemble enough winning around him.

The Rays Gave Brody Hopkins a Different Job

The 102.1 mph fastball supplies the pop in this story. Hopkins’ 19 starts for Triple-A Durham actually explain it. He had a 5.96 ERA, a 1.89 WHIP and an alarming 9.7 walks per nine innings in those appearances. He has a five-pitch arsenal. But the guy simply couldn’t throw strikes.

Tampa eventually stopped asking Hopkins to impersonate a starting pitcher. They moved him to the bullpen, trimmed his mix to a four-seam fastball, cutter and curveball, and told him to go after hitters. Suddenly, all the pieces fit.

BREAKING: The Rays are calling up Brody Hopkins, according to @SEisbergWCIV.



Hopkins has been dominant since moving to the bullpen. He features a fastball that sits 99-100 and can touch 102, a filthy curveball, a cutter in the mid 90s, and a changeup. pic.twitter.com/8jEZ95ywVj — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) September 12, 2026

Hopkins has recorded a 2.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .136 opponent batting average across 12 relief appearances. His walk rate has fallen to 5.4 per nine. It’s still a little wild, but a reliever throwing around 100 mph can survive a few extra passengers if the hitters can’t touch him.

This is what the Rays do so well. In this situation, they quit worrying about the pitcher Hopkins was supposed to become and found immediate value in the arm standing directly in front of them.

Seattle still deserves credit for spotting the raw ability. The Mariners selected Hopkins in the sixth round of the 2023 draft after limited college pitching experience. Tampa deserves credit for recalibrating his path and getting him across the finish line. Both organizations saw the arm. The Rays found the role that carried it to the majors.

Randy Arozarena Gave the Mariners Their Return

Seattle paid a legitimate price for Arozarena. Hopkins was joined by outfielder Aidan Smith and eventual player to be named later Ty Cummings. The return was legitimate too. Arozarena brought pop, speed, on-base ability and much needed personality to a lineup that was uninspiring. He has become one of Seattle’s most dependable offensive players. He held up his end of the bargain.

But now, we have to look at the standings. Tampa Bay is 88-59 and has already secured a playoff berth. Hopkins is arriving as a reinforcement for a team chasing an AL East title. Arozarena is producing for a club trying to salvage a disappointing year.

Trading Hopkins was the aggressive move Seattle needed to make. The organization had plenty of pitching and needed a right-handed bat. They recognized that Arozarena needed help. The front office acquired Josh Naylor, and brought Eugenio Suárez back. Those were serious moves, and they helped carry the Mariners into the 2025 ALCS. They later paid a significant prospect price for Brendan Donovan.

The sharper criticism is that Seattle’s urgency never became staying power. By September 2026, Arozarena was still producing while the Mariners had fallen to 69–79. The club built a contender around him once. It couldn’t keep that contender standing.

Prospects always look more valuable once another organization polishes them. We can acknowledge Tampa’s work without rewriting Arozarena’s production. The full decision includes the trade and everything Seattle did after it. The Mariners bought a window and left it cracked instead of kicking it open.

Hopkins could become a late-inning force. But the Mariners got something tangible, too. His time here now appears to be running out. Arozarena reaches free agency after the season, and the expectation around the industry is that he will not return. Tampa may be opening a long runway for Hopkins just as Seattle prepares to close the book on Arozarena.