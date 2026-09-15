Mariners Wasted Randy Arozarena’s Contract Year Before Likely Free-Agent Exit

Randy Arozarena gave the Mariners one more chance Sunday. They basically shrugged, said, “Nah, we’re good,” and handed it right back. Arozarena went 3-for-5, homered twice and drove in four runs against the Athletics. After the M’s coughed up a 6-2 lead, he launched another homer in the eighth to put the Mariners back ahead 7-6.

That should have been the swing to win the game. Instead, Lawrence Butler took Andrés Muñoz deep in the ninth, Seattle lost 8-7 and fell to 70-80 with 12 games remaining. The Mariners left town five games behind in the AL West and six games out of the final Wild Card spot. Sunday’s collapse compressed their season into nine miserable innings.

Arozarena produced. The Mariners made it irrelevant. Quite frankly, Seattle has completely wasted his contract year. Arozarena certainly made the most of it. He’s going to get paid this offseason.

Through Sunday, he was slashing .276/.373/.476 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI. He made the All-Star team, completed his sixth consecutive 20-homer, 20-steal season and strengthened his case for a substantial payday.

The Mariners received everything they could have reasonably wanted from him. They just failed to turn any of it into postseason baseball.

Mariners Kept Randy Arozarena for October, and May Have Kept Him Out of It

The Mariners had a clear decision to make at the trade deadline. They could trade Arozarena, acknowledge that an underachieving roster needed more than a quick patch and collect something meaningful before letting him walk. Or they could keep him and build a legitimate playoff team around their lone 2026 All-Star. As we know, they chose to keep him.

The club’s decision to retain Arozarena was intended to signal that it still planned to salvage its playoff push. Once the Mariners declined to cash in one of their most valuable trade pieces, they needed to make sure keeping him actually meant something.

Their deadline didn’t match anything resembling that message. They added Taylor Ward and Seranthony Domínguez, traded Luis Castillo and emerged looking like a club caught between trying to buy and sell at the same time.

Ward was the primary offensive addition. And it sounded good on paper. Yet, in 26 games with the Mariners, he has slashed .114/.231/.139 without a home run. Nobody predicted that level of collapse, but results still count. Seattle chose Ward as part of its answer and he has provided almost nothing.

That left Arozarena doing exactly what he did Sunday. He created enough offense to win and watched the rest of the roster give it away.

That failure is especially bitter because Arozarena has built his reputation when the games matter most. He owns a career .945 postseason OPS with 12 home runs in 45 games, and that track record was one of the strongest arguments for keeping him. Seattle retained “October Randy,” passed on a deadline return and may have kept him from reaching the postseason at all.

Arozarena Turned Seattle’s Failure Into Free-Agent Leverage

While the Mariners were busy completely falling apart, Arozarena was making himself more expensive. MLB.com has ranked him third among this winter’s expected free agents, behind Tarik Skubal and Michael King. He will enter next season at 32, but the market offers few outfielders with his combination of power, speed, durability and established production.

One Seattle estimate placed his expected annual value at $20 million or more. Once several teams begin bidding in a thin outfield market, that number could become uncomfortable for a Mariners organization with younger and cheaper options already pushing for playing time.

They will have legitimate concerns. Arozarena has recorded a -5 Outs Above Average this season, and any multiyear contract would probably include more time at DH as he moves through his mid-30s.

Those concerns also give the Mariners a convenient exit ramp. Lázaro Montes, Michael Arroyo, Dominic Canzone and the rest of the youth movement provide inexpensive cover. They give management a way to sell possibility if/when Arozarena leaves. None of them currently offers a dependable replacement for one of the AL’s most productive left fielders.

A Likely Exit Does Not Require Arozarena to Demand One

The incentives tell the story well enough in regards to Arozarena’s exit. He is walking into his first opportunity to compare money, contract length and competitive situations across the league with a ton of leverage. At 32, this is most likely his best chance to land the largest contract of his career. There’s no reason for him to narrow that market early or spare Seattle from competing with everyone else.

There’s also informed skepticism about whether the Mariners will make that competition even matter. ESPN insider Jeff Passan said in July that he would be willing to bet Arozarena would not be a Mariner next season. That was an industry prediction, not confirmation. Two months later, it looks considerably less speculative.

Seattle has the power to change the ending if they want. The Mariners can make a serious offer, accept the aging risk and keep a hitter who has already proved he can produce at T-Mobile Park. However, the direction is a difficult sell. Arozarena delivered an All-Star contract year. The Mariners failed to deliver a season worthy of it. They kept him at the deadline, failed to reach October and now appear likely to watch a larger market determine where he plays next.

Sunday supplied the perfect closing image: two homers, four RBI, a restored lead and another Mariners loss. Arozarena did his job. The team failed to get it over the finish line.