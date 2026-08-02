Dodgers-Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade Makes Mariners’ Playoff Road Much Easier

Save the outrage in Seattle. The Dodgers trading for Tarik Skubal actually helps the Mariners. Yes, LA added another superstar to a roster already stuffed with them. They are the two-time defending World Series champions. And now have a rotation that could include Skubal, Shohei Ohtani (when healthy), Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Half of them are the IL, yes. But still, it’s an NL problem.

The Mariners have their own problems before they can even think about beating the Dodgers in October. They have to climb back into the AL playoff picture, survive a crowded wild-card race and stop giving away winnable games. The Tigers were directly in that picture. They no longer are, and neither of the Dodgers.

Tarik Skubal Leaving the Tigers Is a Win for the Mariners

Detroit entered Sunday only 2 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. They were close enough to remain a threat, and they were about to bring Skubal into Seattle’s neighborhood for a three-game set at T-Mobile Park from Aug. 4–6.

Now they are coming without the best pitcher in the AL. Skubal is 7–5 with a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings this season. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025. The Dodgers acquired a 29-year-old ace who remains capable of wrecking a lineup by himself.

Seattle already knows what that looks like. Skubal struck out 13 Mariners over six innings in the decisive Game 5 of last year’s ALDS. He allowed only one run and two hits. Seattle eventually won 3–2 in 15 innings, but let’s be honest about it. The Mariners did not conquer Skubal at all. They merely survived him and waited until he was gone.

That was enough, and nobody needs to apologize for advancing. It also showed exactly why removing Skubal from the AL is a big deal. The Mariners no longer have to worry about seeing him in a wild-card game. They cannot draw him in another division-series matchup. They won’t have to watch Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and the rest of the lineup spend six innings fighting him off.

The Tigers lost the pitcher who gave them a chance to win. And Seattle lost one of the most dangerous obstacles between itself and October.

The Dodgers Are Only Seattle’s Problem in the World Series

There is one scenario in which Skubal can hurt the Mariners this postseason. Seattle would have to win the AL pennant and meet Los Angeles in the World Series. At this point, it’s a long shot and a problem they should gladly accept.

Everybody knows the Mariners are the only MLB franchise that hasn’t made it to the World Series. Do they really need Skubal standing in the way? No...obviously.

Until then, the Dodgers getting stronger doesn’t make Seattle’s path harder. It makes the potential final step harder. Those are two different things.

Los Angeles was already the World Series favorite. Adding Skubal increases the distance between the Dodgers and the rest of the NL, but it doesn’t cost the Mariners a spot in the standings. Detroit losing him might help Seattle gain one.