Mariners Being Linked To Tarik Skubal Exposes Lazy National Deadline Logic

It would be very cool to see Tarik Skubal in a Seattle Mariners jersey. Let’s get that part out of the way. You know who else would love to see it? Literally every contender. He’s the kind of pitcher every one of them would love to throw into their postseason rotation.

Jeff Passan’s early trade deadline preview on ESPN feels less like actual Mariners analysis and more like national deadline Mad Libs. Big star might be available. Team has a painful World Series drought. Team has prospects. Insert team name here. Done. Walks over to coffee machine.

Passan listed Seattle’s objective as reaching the World Series for the first time in franchise history, which is true, obviously. Then came the “best fit”: Skubal. Or, in a completely different conversation, Rico Garcia.

Hold on. The Mariners already have Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock sorting through a crowded rotation picture. They also have high-end pitching prospects like Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan sitting there as the kind of names other teams would immediately demand in a blockbuster. So naturally, of course the move is to chase another starter?

That doesn’t sound creative at all. That’s taking the biggest name on the board and forcing Seattle into the sentence.

Tarik Skubal Is Great, but That Does Not Make Him the Mariners’ Best Deadline Fit

This isn’t an anti-Skubal argument. He is a game-changing talent. Series-changing, really. He would make any playoff team scarier. But a great player helping a good team is not deep analysis.

Seattle’s real deadline conversation should start with the offense and the bullpen. Get another bat. Preferably one with right-handed pop not named Rob Refsnyder. Someone who can also handle the outfield.

The bullpen option plays too. Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier give Seattle solid leverage foundation, but October exposes the fourth and fifth options fast. We watched Eduard Bazardo end up in the wrong spot at the worst possible time last October, and George Springer turned it into a winter-long scar.

And then there’s the cost. Passan mentioned Anderson and Sloan as the kind of prospect capital that makes Seattle interesting in this conversation. Of course that should be the cost. Detroit would not be giving away Skubal for spare parts. If he is truly available, the Tigers will ask for a monster return. After Anderson and Sloan, the Tigers will still ask for more.

Trading from pitching depth for the right bat or the right roster-balancing move can make a ton of sense. But trading from that strength just to add more of the same strength feels performative. And keep in mind, Skubal would be a rental. He is going to get paid heaps of millions after the season, and trust, the Mariners are not going to be hanging around that bidding war. So if Seattle gutted part of its pitching future for one October swing and still came up short of the World Series, that would not age like ambition. It would be an utter disaster.

The Mariners should be aggressive. They can’t sit around the deadline acting like the future matters more than the best World Series chance this franchise has had in years. But aggression has to be pointed at the actual problem.

Skubal would be fun. He would make Seattle the center of deadline coverage for a day. But serious teams do not chase the biggest name just because. Well, the Dodgers do. But most of them chase to solve the right problem. For Seattle, this one isn’t it.