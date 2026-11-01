ESPN’s 2027 Power Rankings Put Mariners on Notice in Wide-Open AL West

The Mariners went 76–86 and still came out of ESPN’s first look at 2027 with the best ranking in the American League West. So we should probably sit with that for a second. The Mariners just finished a season that should have exhausted everyone’s patience. For many, it did. But the division is still available. There’s an opportunity here big enough to make another cautious Mariners offseason feel particularly ridiculous.

In David Schoenfield’s early 2027 power rankings for ESPN, Seattle lands at No. 11. The Rangers are 18th. The Astros are 24th. The Athletics sit 26th, and the Angels are 28th. Essentially, they’re kind of saying the AL West stinks. Looking at the outcome of the 2026 season, they’re not wrong.

That gives the Mariners the highest starting point in a division with plenty of repairs to make. Jerry Dipoto and ownership should see those rankings and feel some urgency. We have already watched this organization leave itself vulnerable in a division it could have won. Running that experience back would take some nerve.

The Mariners Have an AL West Opening Worth Spending On

The most striking part of ESPN’s assessment might be how little confidence there is in the competition.

Houston won the division with 81 wins in 2026. Schoenfield traces an organization whose run differential has steadily deteriorated, reaching -32 this past season. He also points to approaching free agency for important players and a farm system that offers limited reinforcement.

The Astros still have dangerous players. Yordan Álvarez remains a game changer. They also have enough problems that Seattle should be trying to put distance between the two clubs this winter.

Texas comes with its own complications. ESPN describes an expensive veteran core coming off an insufficient season, with a rotation that needs to perform better. The Athletics and Angels have considerably more ground to cover.

There’s the opening for the Mariners. They obviously don’t control whether Houston spends its way into a better outlook or Texas gets healthier and more productive in their second season with Skip Schumaker as their manager. They control how seriously they approach their own roster. Building a clear division favorite should be the objective, with enough depth to handle the injuries and disappointing performances that arrive every year.

ESPN’s Mariners Optimism Needs a Better Roster Behind It

Seattle’s jump from 22nd in ESPN’s final 2026 rankings to 11th entering the winter comes with the assumption that the established talent will play better. Schoenfield sees rebound potential in Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor and the starting rotation. He also points to the incoming wave of young talent, including Kade Anderson and Lázaro Montes.

It’s all a credible foundation for improvement. It also carries the same convenient offseason excuses we see each year. Give everybody a fresh start and watch the wins return.

Some of that probably will happen. Seattle still needs to acquire enough dependable production to make the team less sensitive to everything that goes wrong.

Raleigh and Rodríguez having better seasons would help enormously. So would having a lineup deep enough to keep functioning when either spends a few weeks searching for his swing. There’s little margin for error with this team and it’ll be nice to see ownership take that to account.

The outfield might require the most attention. Schoenfield calls Randy Arozarena Seattle’s best hitter in 2026 and reports that he wants to return to the East Coast. His future remains a major variable. If he leaves, replacing that production becomes an immediate assignment before we even start talking about improving the offense.

Mariners Ownership Should Raise the Standard This Winter

Eleventh in a preseason ranking is a strong conversation starter. The real question is what Seattle does with a roster ESPN already considers the division’s strongest.

Fans are begging for ownership to fund a team capable of taking advantage. Dipoto should be expected to turn that support into a deeper lineup with more coverage around the roster. This should be a club that can win through an imperfect season.

We know how good the Mariners could be if a long list of things breaks their way. This division gives them a chance to build something sturdier. Houston and Texas have their own problems. Seattle has the talent to move ahead of both, provided the organization treats this winter with the ambition that opportunity deserves.

The AL West is sitting there again. We’re entitled to expect the Mariners to reach for it with both hands.