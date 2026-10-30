Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Mariners Front Office

The Mariners have reached the point where this upcoming winter needs to be vastly different from the past. Sure, there are the usual bounceback options and breakout years to consider in the Mariners’ lineup. Still, Dipoto and Hollander need to bring in hitters who make those bets less necessary.

This offense needs some room for somebody to have a bad year. Seattle finished 76–86, and Dan Wilson will not return as manager. That leaves the front office trying to repair a team that entered the season with considerably bigger ambitions. The next roster needs enough reliable hitters that we aren’t talking ourselves into the bottom half of the order before Opening Day.

The Mariners Have Already Spent Enough Time Being Promising

Having Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor should create an obligation to build aggressively around them. We can appreciate that core and still expect more from the team surrounding it.

Cole Young’s progress gives us reason to believe Seattle can develop more of its own offense. Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo also give us plenty to think about. There’s real upside in that group, and we should be excited about it.

But we’re still spending too much time marveling at what this lineup could become. Young has started building a case. Emerson, Montes and Arroyo still have to prove they can produce consistently against major league pitching. Their arrival in 2026 gave Seattle a look at the possibilities, but not enough evidence to pencil in the solution.

The front office needs to give those hitters room to develop without making the entire offense depend on how quickly they figure it out.

Mariners’ Next Manager Will Have a Month to Help Shape the Roster

Seattle has narrowed its managerial search to Jason Kanzler and Joe Espada, with a decision expected in the coming days. Whoever gets the job will have roughly a month before the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 and a potential lockout interrupts the work. That is a short runway to get acquainted with the roster, help assemble a staff and tell Dipoto and Hollander where this team needs help.

We should hear how he plans to get more from Seattle’s young hitters, what needs to change in the daily preparation and which weaknesses require outside help. Those answers should shape the winter shopping list.

Then Dipoto, Hollander and ownership need to deliver. Whoever walks into that clubhouse deserves better than spending his first spring explaining how everything could work if enough hitters bounce back.

Randy Arozarena’s Potential Exit Raises the Price of Improvement

Randy Arozarena’s free agency makes this winter harder before Seattle adds anybody to the roster. Adding Grant McCray should not take Seattle out of the market for an established outfielder. If Arozarena leaves, the Mariners still have to replace a hitter they trusted with everyday at-bats. His return remains an open question, and losing him would create another substantial assignment for an offense that needs help already. Letting an expensive player leave can make the payroll look cleaner. But they still need to put a competitive lineup on the field.

If the Mariners move on, we need to see where those plate appearances go and how the replacement makes the team better. Splitting the savings among several hopeful additions deserves scrutiny, especially if each arrives with a different explanation for why last season should be ignored.

Keeping Arozarena would carry a risk too. It won’t come cheap. The front office has to weigh that honestly. But replacing him would be part of the offseason’s repair bill; it would hardly finish the job.

Ownership Has to Fund the Expectations

There’s going to be a lot riding on the roster Dipoto and Hollander assemble for 2027. If ownership expects championship contention, the budget needs to support a lineup with depth, a bullpen that can survive injuries and alternatives when the first plan fails. Asking the front office to solve every problem through a discount or a trade would leave more of the same.

We should be able to look at the Opening Day lineup and see where the improvement came from. If the answer still depends on three young hitters developing quickly and several veterans rebounding together, the Mariners will have carried the same problem into another season.