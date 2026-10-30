Mariners’ CJ Gillman Hitting Coach Hire Creates an Awkward Wait for Manager News

The Mariners apparently have their next hitting coach. Kind of an interesting move to make while we’re still waiting to meet his boss. That’s a strange order of business for a team trying to get its next chapter right.

According to The Athletic, Seattle is set to hire CJ Gillman as its major league hitting coach. Gillman worked as the Mariners’ minor league hitting coordinator from 2022 through 2025 before spending this season as the Washington Nationals' director of hitting. There’s a notable reason for bringing him back. He knows the organization, has experience overseeing hitting instruction and returns with a season spent seeing how another club operates.

But really, the timing practically pulls up a chair and asks us to talk about it. The Mariners are filling one of the most consequential positions on its coaching staff while fans are still waiting to learn whether Joe Espada or Jason Kanzler will manage the team. Naturally, we want to know how those decisions fit together.

How involved was the incoming manager? Did both finalists endorse Gillman? Has Seattle already settled on its choice and started putting the staff together? They’re all fair questions. The Mariners have created an unusual public sequence, because apparently they love chaos. Still, a little clarity would go a long way.

Mariners’ Gillman Move Makes a Manager Announcement Feel Close

The easiest read is that Seattle’s managerial announcement is getting close. Once a team starts moving on major coaching appointments, we should expect the rest of the picture to come into focus soon.

Hiring reports and formal introductions move on different schedules. The next manager could already be comfortable with Gillman. Seattle could have discussed him extensively during interviews. There’s plenty that can happen before a press release reaches our phones.

Still, whoever takes this job needs a meaningful voice in how the team works every day. Gillman brings a compelling case for earning that manager’s trust. Washington’s farm system jumped from 29th to eighth in wRC+ and from 29th to seventh in home run rate during his season as director of hitting. The Nationals’ major league club also finished third in runs scored. That’s a big organizational leap in one year.

Gillman shares that credit with the players and other coaches, but we can see why Seattle wanted him back. The Mariners need someone who can turn a hitting philosophy into better at-bats throughout the organization. Washington’s improvement gives us something concrete to get excited about.

The reported choice between Espada and Kanzler makes Gillman’s arrival especially interesting. Espada offers major league managerial experience. Kanzler’s background runs through hitting instruction and player development.

If we’re reading the direction of this move, it definitely nudges us toward Kanzler.

At the very least, that’s our interpretation, with Espada still very much part of the reported picture. Gillman’s hiring doesn’t establish a personal connection or a preferred pairing. But a manager whose career has centered on teaching hitters and developing players would make sense alongside a hitting coach with experience coordinating instruction across an organization.

We can see the outline of that approach. Now we’re waiting to find out whether Seattle sees the same one.

Mariners Need a Hitting Plan That Works Beyond the Introduction

The appealing part of a potential Kanzler-Gillman pairing is the possibility of a more connected approach to offense. That’s something Seattle desperately needs. We need hitters arriving in the majors with clear plans, coaches who understand how those plans were built and a manager who can help keep the instruction useful under pressure.

A young player struggling against major league pitching should have something more dependable than a fresh batch of advice every week.

That’s where Gillman’s year in Washington becomes especially relevant. James Wood and CJ Abrams earned All-Star selections in 2026, giving the Nationals young hitters producing at the center of their lineup. Gillman joined an organization with talent already in place and helped oversee a season of offensive growth.

Think about the players who could help shape the Mariners’ offense next year: Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo. Their timelines will differ, but all four were in Seattle’s system during Gillman’s previous tenure. There’s reason to expect some familiarity with his instruction, even if the extent of his work with each player varies.

That gives his return a purpose beyond filling a vacancy. Gillman should arrive with a working knowledge of how these hitters developed, what they were taught and where they needed help.

A progressive hitting approach earns its value through the work. We should expect individual answers. Different hitters have different swings, strengths and problems. An aligned staff should make those differences easier to address.

And the front office still has a lineup to build. Gillman deserves enough dependable bats to give his work a chance to matter.

For now, Seattle has given us an intriguing hire and an awkward introduction order. We can like the potential while wanting to understand who helped make the decision.

The next announcement should bring those pieces together. If it’s Kanzler, Gillman’s arrival will make sense as an early indication of a development-focused direction. If it’s Espada, we should hear how the two plan to work together.

Either way, we’re ready to meet the manager and hear what this staff intends to change.