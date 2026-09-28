Every Mariners Free Agent After 2026 and Who’s Worth Keeping

The Mariners’ upcoming free-agent class isn’t especially large. It’s just important enough to reshape their lineup going into the 2027 season. Based on Seattle’s current 40-man roster, four players are positioned to reach unrestricted free agency after the World Series: Randy Arozarena, J.P. Crawford, Taylor Ward and Hoby Milner.

That group includes Seattle’s best hitter, its longest-tenured player, a trade deadline addition who completely cratered after arriving and a veteran lefty reliever.

Every Mariners Player Set to Reach Free Agency After the 2026 Season

Randy Arozarena

Arozarena is the only player here whose departure would create an immediate hole. Entering the final weekend, Seattle’s lone 2026 All-Star was slashing .280/.380/.482 with 26 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 109 runs. The Mariners retained him at the trade deadline even while moving Luis Castillo, only to waste the best season of Arozarena’s career on a team that missed the playoffs.

That makes the next step pretty simple. Seattle can either pay to keep its best right-handed hitter or let him walk and immediately begin searching for another right-handed hitter…probably one who isn’t as good.

Young players such as Lázaro Montes and Michael Arroyo should give the Mariners flexibility. But it would be foolish to count on either of them for reliable offense in their first full year of the majors.

The Mariners should see whether Arozarena would accept a three-year contract. That would reward what he has done without committing Seattle deep into his decline years. If he wants a longer guarantee, the Mariners would have to decide how uncomfortable they are willing to get. And knowing this front office, they probably won’t get that uncomfortable. Three years probably won’t be enough, but that’s the safest play.

Verdict: Offer three years with a mutual option for a fourth.

J.P. Crawford

Crawford’s five-year, $51 million contract expires this offseason, potentially ending the longest current tenure on the Mariners’ roster.

His final contract year was uneven. Injuries interrupted his season, and he entered the final weekend batting .218 with 13 home runs and a .678 OPS. Seattle also moved him from shortstop to third base after Colt Emerson arrived.

The organization clearly views Emerson as its long-term shortstop. But he’ll be entering 2027 coming off wrist surgery and is unlikely to be sharp.

Crawford probably hasn’t earned another lengthy contract, and Seattle shouldn’t pay him based on nostalgia. But a short-term reunion would provide infield stability while allowing Emerson to develop without forcing the entire plan onto his surgically repaired wrist.

Verdict: Explore a short-term reunion, but avoid another long commitment.

Taylor Ward

Few Mariners rentals have face-planted this hard, this fast. Seattle acquired Ward from Baltimore on Aug. 4, the same day it released Rob Refsnyder. The idea was to replace one right-handed bat who had given them almost nothing with a proven upgrade. Instead, Ward slashed .115/.230/.138 over his first 100 plate appearances with Seattle.

That wasn’t an upgrade. It was Rob Refsnyder production with a trade cost attached.

Ward arrived with a reputation for taking professional at-bats and punishing left-handed pitching. The Mariners mostly got professional-looking outs. In 2026, Ward looked nothing like the player who hit 36 homers for the Angels in 2025.

The Mariners can spend the winter wondering what happened, but they absolutely should not pay to watch it happen again.

Because Ward was traded during the season, Seattle cannot give him a qualifying offer…not that there was any chance it would have wanted to.

Verdict: Let him walk. Actually, hope that he runs. There is no world in which the Mariners should bring him back.

Hoby Milner

Milner joined Seattle in September after the Cubs released him, making him the easiest pending free agent to overlook.

The veteran left-hander carried a 3.92 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 39 innings this season. His unusual arm angle gives opponents a different look, but 21 strikeouts in those 39 innings hardly make him an overpowering bullpen weapon.

Seattle already controls left-handers Gabe Speier and José A. Ferrer. Bringing Milner back would only occupy a roster spot that could be used on a younger reliever with more upside or a veteran better equipped to handle meaningful late innings.

Verdict: Let him walk.

The Mariners should keep Andrés Muñoz and move on from Victor Robles

Andrés Muñoz and Victor Robles shouldn’t be counted among Seattle’s four automatic free agents because the Mariners control what happens next.

Muñoz has a 2027 club option listed at a base value of $8 million, with a possible escalator. His 2026 season was far messier than expected, but the stuff and strikeout ability are still too valuable to discard.

The answer is not to move on from Muñoz. It’s to exercise the option and build a bullpen that does not require him to protect every important late-inning lead by himself.

Robles has a $9 million club option with a $500,000 buyout. He entered the final weekend with a .623 OPS and no home runs. His speed and defense still have uses, but not enough to justify that salary on a team with several young outfielders pushing for opportunities.

Seattle should decline the option and move on instead of attempting to negotiate a cheaper reunion.

Verdict: Keep Muñoz. Let Robles walk.

That leaves the Mariners with a fairly straightforward offseason plan. Offer Arozarena three years, explore a short deal with Crawford, exercise Muñoz’s option and move on from Ward, Milner and Robles.

The decisions themselves are not especially complicated. Replacing the production and roster depth that leave with them will be.