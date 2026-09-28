J.P. Crawford’s Mariners Legacy Was Never Just About Shortstop

J.P. Crawford became the most experienced shortstop in Mariners history by holding onto the position for nearly eight seasons. He may have even defined his legacy by volunteering to leave it. When Colt Emerson reached the majors in May, Crawford approached manager Dan Wilson about trying third base. The idea came from Crawford himself. The Mariners’ longest-tenured player and incumbent shortstop was offering to clear a path for the player expected to succeed him.

It’s not a small gesture. Crawford was 31, approaching free agency and trying to prove he could still help a major-league team. He had every reason to protect the only position he had played regularly since arriving in Seattle. Instead, he chose to make room.

General manager Justin Hollander acknowledged at the time that few established players would willingly make such a move. That should tell us more about Crawford’s Mariners tenure than another recitation of his fielding statistics ever could.

The Mariners Gave Crawford the Teammates He Needed

Crawford didn’t arrive in Seattle as the energetic, outspoken clubhouse presence we have come to know. The Mariners acquired him from Philadelphia in December 2018, when the former top prospect was still trying to recover from two miserable seasons with the Phillies. As Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported, Crawford had become so unhappy that he contemplated walking away from baseball entirely.

Kyle Seager and Dee Strange-Gordon saw a gifted player who no longer seemed to enjoy playing. They refused to ignore it. They pulled Crawford aside, challenged him and kept pressing until he understood that the conversations came from people who genuinely cared about him.

“They changed my thinking,” Crawford told Divish. “They changed my life. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

He still had to do the hard part. He rebuilt his confidence, won a Gold Glove in 2020 and became the franchise leader in games played at shortstop. He accumulated 18.9 WAR with the Mariners, trailing only Alex Rodriguez among Seattle shortstops.

He also helped end the postseason drought. Crawford was not merely standing nearby when the Mariners returned to October in 2022. His bases-clearing double tied Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in Toronto and helped turn a seven-run deficit into one of the defining victories in franchise history.

So, the Mariners didn’t simply salvage a disappointing prospect. They found their next shortstop to help usher in an entirely new era.

Crawford Made Sure the Lesson Outlived Him

What Seager and Strange-Gordon gave Crawford was never supposed to stop with Crawford. When Emerson arrived, Crawford made a point of supporting him. He also brought Ryan Bliss into his circle and became close enough to officiate Bliss’ wedding. Crawford doesn’t offer out empty veteran mentorship where a young player gets a few spring-training grounders and a compliment for the cameras. Crawford has invited younger teammates into his life.

He once told MLB.com that Seager and Strange-Gordon had inspired him to make a promise: “I would be like them.”

Moving to third base turned that promise into something tangible. Plenty of veterans enjoy mentoring prospects until one arrives with a $95 million contract and designs on their job. Crawford welcomed Emerson anyway. He understood that helping the Mariners move forward mattered more than pretending time had stopped.

The position change could also help Crawford extend his career as a utility infielder. He has been honest about that. It doesn’t make his willingness to move any less meaningful.

But that brings us to the now. The Mariners must make a baseball decision. Crawford will turn 32 in January. His range and arm strength have declined, injuries limited him this season and his 1.1 fWAR represents his lowest Seattle total since 2019. This isn’t the type of franchise to allow sentiment to fill out its roster.

Whether Crawford receives another contract has no bearing on what the previous eight seasons meant. The Mariners don’t owe him a roster spot to prove they appreciated him, and Crawford doesn’t need one more season to secure his place in franchise history.

If this really is goodbye, the symmetry is difficult to miss. Crawford arrived in Seattle needing veteran teammates to pull him back toward the game. He could leave after helping the next group find its footing. We will remember J.P. Crawford as the Mariners’ shortstop. We should appreciate him as the veteran who knew when it was time to make room.