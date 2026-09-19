Mariners Face a Leadership Void as Randy Arozarena and J.P. Crawford Near Free Agency

The Mariners could enter this winter with a different starting shortstop and an opening in left field. Both big shoes to fill along with a much larger hole that would be hard to see on a depth chart. Randy Arozarena is headed toward free agency. J.P. Crawford’s contract also expires after the season. It’s likely that the Mariners move on from both, and if they do, the front office will spend plenty of time discussing alignments and where Colt Emerson fits.

They also will need to spend just as much time figuring out who takes over the room. Jon Morosi recently described the 2026 Mariners as the opposite of a cohesive team. We can debate how much clubhouse chemistry matters when the pitching regresses and prominent hitters underperform. Watching this season, it’s obvious Seattle did not look like a group pulling in the same direction.

Mariners Need a Clubhouse Successor Before Opening Day

The Mariners have spent years without steady clubhouse gravity. They’ve continuously churned through veterans. Carlos Santana arrived during the 2022 playoff push. Justin Turner filled the role in 2024. Eugenio Suárez brought his familiar energy back for the 2025 run. They find an established veteran, let him hang around just long enough to settle the room, then they begin their search for the next one.

That routine becomes dangerous when two of the most established players already inside the clubhouse are packing up and walking out together.

Arozarena was Seattle’s lone All-Star in 2026, plays with a pulse and has earned respect by posting up every day. We also watched another layer of his value emerge when Lazaro Montes reached the majors.

Montes spent his first series attached to Arozarena’s hip. There were jokes, celebrations and plenty of dugout energy, but there was also a veteran helping a 21-year-old navigate the largest jump of his career. Arozarena had become a mentor at exactly the moment Seattle’s next wave of young hitters began arriving.

The Mariners can decide his next contract will be too expensive, aging, diminishing defense, or how many outfielders they already have. They still have to replace what walks away with him.

Crawford presents a different version of the same problem. The Mariners have already paid Emerson like a central piece of their future, and the organization views him as Crawford’s successor at shortstop. That makes the transition fairly easy to see. The human transition is something else entirely.

Crawford has been with Seattle since 2019. He’s the longest-tenured Mariner and an established clubhouse leader who has lived through nearly every stage of this organization’s rebuild. He also welcomed Emerson rather than treating the highly paid prospect like an intruder coming after his job.

Emerson can inherit shortstop, but he won’t inherit the seven years of trust Crawford has built in Seattle. Say what you will about Crawford’s defensive lapses; he remains one of the biggest voices in the clubhouse. His name is often one of the first younger players mention when asked who helped them adjust, whether in the field or at the plate. Julio Rodríguez has even gone so far as to say that, among everyone on the roster, Crawford is the teammate he could most easily envision coaching in the majors one day. That’s not empty praise. Crawford carries real influence with his peers, and much of it goes unnoticed outside the clubhouse.

The Mariners will still have prominent voices. Cal Raleigh has become a face of the franchise. Josh Naylor carries himself like a veteran players naturally follow. Julio Rodríguez has reached the point where leadership comes with the size of his contract and stature.

That doesn’t remove Dan Wilson from the conversation, either. If the Mariners already had this many respected players and still struggled to establish a collective identity, the manager owns part of that failure. Adding a ceremonial clubhouse captain will not solve it.

The next veteran has to play and command respect without demanding attention. If they bring in a new face, he’ll have to connect Raleigh, Rodríguez and Naylor with Emerson, Montes, Michael Arroyo and the rest of the young guys arriving behind them.

Re-signing Arozarena would preserve one of those bridges. Bringing Crawford back in a reduced or evolving role could as well. Moving on from both remains a defensible baseball decision, provided the Mariners have an actual succession plan.

We have watched this organization act as though leadership can always be acquired at the last minute or at the trade deadline. The 2026 season exposed the flaw in that thinking.

If Arozarena and Crawford leave, Seattle cannot hand the clubhouse to whoever happens to have the most service time and hope a new identity forms by Opening Day. The Mariners need to know who takes over before the room becomes somebody else’s problem.