Félix Hernández’s Mariners Legacy Would Be the Perfect Rebuttal to Cardinals’ Hancel Rincon Hat Drama

Umpire Doug Eddings already had plenty to manage Friday night at Coors Field. Somehow, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Hancel Rincon’s cap became the home-plate umpire’s concern. And things went completely sideways once he overstepped.

Eddings inserted himself into a harmless situation, turned a slightly crooked hat into a confrontation and wound up becoming part of the story. Mariners fans know how ridiculous this would have sounded during King Félix’s reign. We watched Hernández take the mound for years with his cap tilted for years.

Doug Eddings Made a Cardinals Rookie’s Debut About Himself

For anyone who missed the commotion, Rincon entered the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ game against the Rockies with St. Louis leading 4-1. Colorado catcher Hunter Goodman asked Eddings whether Rincon was allowed to wear his cap at an angle.

Eddings could have ended the discussion immediately. No rule was being broken and keep the game moving. Instead, he instructed Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés to tell Rincon to straighten his cap. Rincon complied, although he later said he had no idea why the request was made.

Umpire Doug Eddings went on a power trip during the bottom of the 6th in the Cardinals Rockies game.



First, he demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten his hat since no one will wear a hat like that on "his field".



When manager Oli Marmol went to talk… pic.twitter.com/ei4rCAalxq — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 5, 2026

After the rookie ran into trouble and was removed, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol confronted Eddings during the pitching change. Marmol was eventually ejected and later described the umpire’s directive as a “power-hungry move.”

Honestly, the description fits. Eddings acknowledged after the game that Rincon had violated no official rule. He leaned on the idea of an “unwritten rule” and suggested the cap could have been a distraction. That explanation only makes his decision look worse. If baseball has reached the point where an umpire needs to regulate the precise angle of a pitcher’s brim, we have officially run out of real problems.

The most revealing part came from Marmol’s account of Eddings saying the rookie would not wear his hat that way on “my field.”

Okay, c’mon. His field? Umpires are there to administer the game. They have enough legitimate authority without inventing another reason to flex it. Eddings took something that required zero intervention and forced himself into the middle of it.

The H2 and opening should frame them as a shared rebuttal, then explain why each tilted his cap.

Félix Hernández and Fernando Rodney Already Settled This Debate for Mariners Fans

The whole episode feels especially foolish through a Mariners lens. Seattle watched two pitchers turn a tilted cap into part of their identity for two very different reasons.

Félix Hernández’s slightly crooked cap was part of his silhouette. So were the long sleeves, the emotion and the glare that warned hitters they were about to have a miserable afternoon. The cap gave King Félix another layer of personality.

Hernández won a Cy Young Award, threw the first perfect game in Mariners history and spent 15 seasons carrying the expectations of an organization. Nobody needed a ruler to determine whether his brim showed enough respect for baseball.

Fernando Rodney made the argument even stronger. His cap didn’t sit slightly off-center. His brim leaned hard to the side every time the Mariners closer took the mound.

Rodney explained that the angle helped conceal his eyes from hitters and baserunners, giving him another small piece of deception. It also honored his late father, Ulise, a fisherman who tilted his own hat to shield his face from the sun. Rodney carried strategy, personality and family history all in one crooked cap.

No surprise an umpire looking only at the brim would miss all of that. Not even that they need to know it. Quite frankly, it’s none of their business.

Together, Hernández and Rodney expose the weakness in Eddings’ logic. Respect for baseball lives in the preparation, the competitiveness and what a player does once the ball leaves his hand. It’s not measured with a protractor.

The Cardinals eventually delivered the proper ending. After falling behind, they rallied in the ninth inning behind Iván Herrera’s go-ahead home run and escaped with a 7-6 victory. Eddings tried to make the night about authority. St. Louis turned it back into a baseball game.

Here in Seattle, we learned long ago that a crown doesn’t have to sit straight. Sometimes it even looks better tilted. Tilt on Rincon.