Former Mariners Catcher Mitch Garver Announces Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

Mitch Garver is retiring after parts of 10 major league seasons, closing a career that brought him a Silver Slugger, a World Series championship and unfortunately a rather frustrating chapter with the Seattle Mariners. Ted Schwerzler of Minnesota Sports Fan first reported the story.

For Seattle, the news brings back an uncomfortable feeling. How did a signing meant to strengthen the middle of the order become an expensive search for somewhere else to play him? It’s hard to forget the strikeouts and waiting for the bat to come around. The Mariners had bought themselves a DH, and eventually found themselves trying to salvage a backup catcher.

Mitch Garver Finished His Career in the Yankees’ Minor League System

Garver’s final stop came after Seattle. The Mariners released him on August 4, and the Yankees signed him to a minor league deal four days later. He reached Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but never returned to the majors. The RailRiders placed him on the restricted list September 1.

His last MLB season produced a .175/.302/.294 slash line with four homers and a .596 OPS in 50 games with Seattle. It was a quiet finish for a player who had delivered some very loud seasons throughout his career.

Garver won the 2019 American League Silver Slugger at catcher with Minnesota. He hit 31 home runs that year. Four years later, he helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series championship.

We can’t forget those accomplishments and they certainly belong in his farewell. Seattle fans watched a hitter struggle mightily, but Garver had earned his reputation before arriving here. His résumé explains why the Mariners wanted him.

The Mariners’ $24 Million DH Plan Never Delivered

Seattle signed Garver to a two-year, $24 million contract after he slashed .270/.370/.500 with 19 homers for the Rangers in 2023. There was a real case to bring him in and the assignment was mostly understood. At the same time, that doesn’t mean the warning signs weren’t there.

The Mariners were buying production at a position where the bat carries the entire job. Something they haven’t been able to get right in years.

Garver hit .172 with a .627 OPS in 2024. Seattle shifted him into backup catching during that season. His OPS reached only .640 in 2025. The offensive rebound Seattle needed never arrived.

Finding another use for him helped manage the roster, but it did very little to fulfill the original promise of the signing.

And that’s where the front office deserves scrutiny. When a contender commits its DH job to a veteran hitter, it needs a workable alternative if that hitter struggles. Another player has to be capable of taking those plate appearances and improving the lineup. Moving the struggling bat behind the plate still leaves an offensive hole to fill.

After Garver, and numerous failed experiments including Rob Refsnyder and Taylor Ward in 2026, we should expect Seattle to evaluate those risks and fund the alternatives.

Garver leaves baseball with hardware, a championship and a decade in the majors. That is a career worth respecting.