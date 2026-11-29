The Texas Rangers are making it harder for the Mariners to pencil in a good weekend against their rotation. They reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with Shota Imanaga, putting the former Cubs left-hander in a projected rotation with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore. All of those names give Seattle plenty to worry about. But it definitely starts with the two lefties, because we saw what happened when the Mariners faced left-handed pitching for an entire season.

The Mariners hit .223 against lefties last year. That was last in baseball. Their .654 OPS against lefties was 58 points lower than what they managed against righties. And those numbers came across more than 2,000 plate appearances. There was plenty of time for the lineup to hit its way out of that split, but they never did.

Now the Rangers can follow Gore with another southpaw who gets outs in a completely different way. And the usual move against a left-handed starter, getting as many right-handed bats in the lineup as you can reasonably justify, happens to put more hitters on the side of the plate where Imanaga was better last season.

The Rangers Can Give the Mariners Two Very Different Looks From the Left Side

As Texas stands today, we’d expect the four listed above to take spots in the rotation, with Kumar Rocker the early choice for the fifth and Jack Leiter still in the picture. Rocker made 27 starts last season. Leiter went from a 3.86 ERA in 29 starts in 2025 to a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts in 2026. Adding a pitcher who just made 32 starts gives Texas room to sort out those two without counting on both from Opening Day. There’s still a chance the Rangers move a veteran before spring training, but this is the rotation Seattle has reason to pay attention to right now.

The Rangers have been taking calls on MacKenzie Gore, according to The Dallas Morning News, and there’s been trade talk around Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, too. Adding Imanaga gives Texas more room to move a starter.

DeGrom struck out 201 hitters last year even with a 4.20 ERA. Eovaldi made 23 starts, and Gore took the ball 34 times. The names sound good, but we can’t pretend like they are coming off a dominant season. Gore had a 4.58 ERA, and Imanaga gave up 35 home runs with the Cubs. Texas should still be taken seriously, though. The Rangers can put two established lefties in the same series and make Seattle find a way to score against both of them.

Gore struck out 174 in 173 innings. He can bring the velocity and make hitters account for his breaking stuff.

Imanaga comes at hitters with a four-seamer that plays up in the zone and a splitter that disappears beneath it.

In 2026, Imanaga held right-handed hitters to a .699 OPS. Left-handed hitters put up a .750 OPS against him. One season of splits leaves room for those numbers to move, but there’s a clear reason to take the matchup seriously. Imanaga threw the overwhelming majority of his splitters to righties, who batted .195 against the pitch. The right-handed hitters Seattle would ordinarily want in the box are the ones he’s most accustomed to finishing with it.

That’s also where the home runs make this interesting. Imanaga gives hitters a chance to do damage, and the 35 homers tell us plenty of them found it.

The Mariners can’t make their next signing about a division rival’s acquisition. We still want Seattle to add everyday right-handed pop. We’d just like the front office to dig a little deeper than the batting line against lefties when it decides who gets those at-bats.

We’re curious what an offense-minded manager like Jason Kanzler does with a lineup that hit .223 against lefties. Does he hit Maikel Garcia higher in the order to get another right-handed bat near Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh? Does he keep Josh Naylor in his usual spot and look to the outfield or DH for a matchup the bench can actually improve? The batting order gives Kanzler some room to maneuver before he even takes a regular out of the lineup.

The Rangers took a rotation that already had Gore and added another lefty with a pitch specifically suited to the hitters teams send up to counter him. The Mariners spent last season showing the division how little it took to make their offense go quiet against a lefty. And the Rangers added another way to ask the same question.