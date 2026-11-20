Welp, Luis Castillo is on the move again, and of all the places he could go to get his career back on track, he’s headed to Coors Field. The Colorado Rockies are acquiring Castillo and fellow right-hander Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. Two prospects are headed to Chicago, and the Rockies are taking on Castillo’s full remaining salary.

Kudos to the White Sox for getting the Rockies to pick that up. Castillo is owed $22.75 million in 2027, the final guaranteed year of his contract. There’s also a $25 million option for 2028 that vests if he throws at least 180 innings next season.

The White Sox were willing to pick up the tab when they acquired him from the Mariners in August. Less than four months later, they’ve found another team willing to do the same after watching him pitch his way out of their rotation.

They had a pretty straightforward plan for Castillo. The Sox were pushing for the playoffs, and they put him in the rotation right away. Seattle got Seranthony Domínguez, Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith in the deal, with Chicago taking on roughly $30 million in guarantees between the rest of 2026 and his 2027 salary. Castillo had a 5.06 ERA when Seattle traded him, but he was also a three-time All-Star who had spent years taking the ball in important games. If he found even a fraction of that form, Chicago had a starter it could use down the stretch and build another season with.

Unfortunately, Castillo posted a 7.76 ERA in his first seven outings for the White Sox and got past 4 2/3 innings just once in that stretch. To be fair, at least it was a gem against his former team, the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Will Venable moved him to the bullpen in September and gave rookie David Sandlin his spot in the rotation.

Castillo finished with an 8.42 ERA in 31 innings for Chicago, allowing 12 home runs in nine appearances. Honestly, Chicago can’t be happy with that kind of production.

Luis Castillo Goes From the White Sox Bullpen to a Tough Assignment at Coors Field

We were just talking about the Castillo and Bryce Miller piggyback saga after Seattle sent Miller to Kansas City in the Maikel Garcia trade. One detail worth remembering is that the tandem could work on the mound and still leave both pitchers frustrated about how it was being handled.

Castillo was visibly upset when Dan Wilson pulled him for Miller against the Athletics in May. By the following day, Wilson, pitching coach Pete Woodworth and Jerry Dipoto were having conversations to clear up how the arrangement would work. A team with six healthy starters had managed to turn a pretty good problem into a humiliating public communication mess.

The bullpen move in Chicago was a different deal entirely. In Seattle, Castillo could start one turn and follow Miller the next. In Chicago, Sandlin got the start because the White Sox wanted somebody else entirely taking that turn. Will Colorado give Castillo a chance to win back a regular rotation job? Well…at $22 million, they better. The bigger question is whether he can get through five or six innings with regularity. You don’t normally hear about a renowned pitching lab coming out of Colorado. So hopefully they have some sort of plan.

Seriously, poor Castillo. You give up 12 homers in 31 innings and your next team asks you to spend half the season in Denver. Hey, at least Denver is a cool city.

The ballpark is a tougher sell. Statcast’s three-year park factors through 2026 put Coors Field’s run index at 125 and its home run index at 108, with 100 as average. The homers are the obvious worry here. The extra room in the outfield might be just as aggravating.

Martin is part of the play here, too. Colorado is paying that money as part of a deal for two pitchers, and that gives the Rockies another arm to work with even if Castillo’s turnaround takes time. Still, seeing a club take on the full $22.75 million after the way his season ended is the part we’ll be thinking about when he makes his first appearance at Coors. We’ve seen La Piedra make a game feel like it was under control from the first inning. We’d love to see him get a little of that back. We just wish the man could’ve gotten a friendlier ballpark for the attempt.