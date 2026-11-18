First things first, Maikel Garcia was worth giving up Bryce Miller. It does gets a little harder to say that once we get to José A. Ferrer and Logan Evans. But for now, it holds.

The Mariners acquired Garcia and right-handers James McArthur and L.P. Langevin from the Royals for Miller, Ferrer and Evans. The Mariners get the best player in the deal today, and he happens to play the position they needed. Jerry Dipoto recognized that Kansas City needed pitching and took advantage of that fact. They get three pitchers who have already reached the majors, including a starter who was sixth in the American League in ERA two years ago. We can like this trade for the Mariners and still see exactly how it could come back on them.

Maikel Garcia Gives the Mariners an Everyday Answer at Third Base

Garcia makes so much sense for a Seattle team that finished last in the majors in Outs Above Average. Putting a Gold Glove winner at third base is a pretty direct way to do something about it. Garcia still recorded 10 defensive runs saved in 2026 despite playing only 82 games. He’s also under contract through 2030, with a club option for 2031. They can officially go into the next several offseasons with a good idea of who’s playing third.

The question is how often we’ll see him there in 2027 and what he’ll give the Mariners at the plate. Garcia played 160 games in 2025 and hit .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs. A left hand muscle strain and a left hamstring strain interrupted his 2026 season, and he finished with a .715 OPS and three homers. We don’t know how much of that drop came from the injuries, but there’s a good version of this deal where Garcia stays healthy, puts the ball in play and gives Seattle good defense without hitting 16 homers again. Getting the power back would by far make this a deal for Mariners fans to love.

Mariners Trade Grade: B+

The B+ comes down to how much Seattle gave up to get that everyday player. Ferrer made 73 appearances last season. His 4.18 ERA leaves room for an upgrade, and there is a good market out there for left-handed relievers. Evans missed the year after elbow surgery, so his value to Seattle was as a future rotation option. Losing him in the same trade as Miller speaks volumes. They already moved Luis Castillo. We’d feel better about dealing from that group if the next starter up were as proven as the one leaving. At the same time, this could also speak to the Mariners confidence in how close Ryan Sloan is to the majors.

McArthur gives Seattle a right-handed relief option with closing experience, though he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2024 because of elbow trouble. Langevin is the arm we’d keep an eye on. The 23-year-old struck out 106 in 55 1/3 innings at High-A Quad Cities. He also walked 39, which tells us he needs some work on the command. Still, if the Mariners pitching lab sees something they like, we should trust this move. The fastball has life. If he throws more strikes and develops his secondary pitches, there’s a path to pitching late in games. For now, he’s a reason the return could get better with time.

The Royals Are Betting They Can Bring Back the Best of Bryce Miller

If Kansas City were getting the 2024 version of Bryce Miller, we’d be sweating this one out in Seattle. Miller made 31 starts that year, threw 180 1/3 innings and finished with a 2.94 ERA and 171 strikeouts. The Royals have three years of club control to see if they can get him back there.

The Miller we saw in 2026 was a bit dodgy. He finished with a 4.17 ERA in 118 2/3 innings. He still struck out 119, which gives Kansas City a reason to believe there’s more there. The Royals get a B today because the best version of their return depends on Miller finding a level he hasn’t sustained since 2024.

Royals Trade Grade: B

Ferrer gives Kansas City an experienced lefty for the bullpen, and Evans gives them another shot at a starter if his recovery goes well. The trade looks a lot different, though, if Miller settles in as a back-end starter and Evans needs time to get his innings back. Kansas City gave up a third baseman it had already signed through 2030. For the Royals to earn an A, Miller needs to look a lot more like the pitcher Seattle used to count on.

We can make the case for the trade from Seattle’s side. Garcia can help the Mariners most days if he stays on the field, and the club needed a player it could pencil in at third for years. But there’s a reason to watch Miller and company. If Kansas City gets his best season out of him again, the Royals’ B will look conservative in a hurry.