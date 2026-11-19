Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo now share the AL Central together as division rivals. Probably not something either would have predicted as an outcome early in the 2026 season. The Mariners spent part of May trying to figure out which of Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo should get the ball first in piggyback roles. Six months later, neither pitches for Seattle.

Castillo went to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2, and the Mariners sent Miller to the Kansas City Royals on Nov. 18 in the deal that brought Maikel Garcia to Seattle. For all the time we spent trying to make sense of how those two would share a rotation spot, the Mariners kind of moved on from both in a hurry.

Looking back at the piggyback now, it was actually relatively successful. Miller and Castillo combined for a 2.12 ERA and struck out 21 batters across their first two tandem outings. If all we had were the box scores, we might’ve spent May asking when Seattle would try it again. Instead, the club had to spend time cleaning up a mess of poor communication and breaking down to each pitcher who would start and what they could expect the next time through.

We could see the logic in their decision. Seattle had another starter it wanted to keep involved, and using two in one game gave the club a way to do it. Not only that, it preserved an already taxed bullpen. But imagine asking two career starters to prepare for a job they’ve done a certain way for years and leaving enough ambiguity that their frustration becomes a story in its own right. Once the Mariners decided to get creative, the least they owed both guys was a clear answer about when they’d pitch.

The trades give that whole episode a different feel. Back then, Seattle was trying to keep as many starters in play as possible. Now the Mariners have used some of that depth to put an everyday third baseman in their lineup. We’ve wanted to see them make that kind of move. We should also be honest about the risk if injuries derail the members who remain in the rotation.

The Mariners Finally Spent Some of Their Rotation Depth

There’s an easy reason for Mariners fans to like the Garcia deal. The Mariners had a chance to get a third baseman they could write into the lineup every day, and they gave up real pitching to do it. Miller was part of the price, along with Logan Evans and José A. Ferrer. Evans' role in the trade is nothing to sneeze at, either. If we’re counting how many starters Seattle can call when the schedule gets ugly, we have to count the guys who might’ve taken the ball midseason if a pitcher went down.

You can still look at the names that remain and assume Seattle can spare whatever pitching it wants. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo give the Mariners a front three we’d take into just about any series. We can also draw up a rotation with Kade Anderson and Emerson Hancock behind them and see how it might work.

Anderson has a clearer shot at regular work now. Ryan Sloan is essentially stepping in at the sixth starter and emergency option. That’s exciting if you’ve been waiting to see the next wave of Mariners pitching. It also changes the stakes. His first real opportunity could come down to a far less romantic question. Who got hurt?

The Mariners had every reason to go after Maikel Garcia once the Royals were willing to listen. Seattle finished last in the majors in Outs Above Average, and Garcia gives them a Gold Glove third baseman who can take away hits on a regular basis. There’s a benefit for the starters who are still here, too. They should have more confidence when a ball gets hit into the dirt on that side of the field.

And we’d want Garcia’s bat in this lineup even if third base were already spoken for. He puts the ball in play, and Seattle could use more at-bats like that around Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor. The power he showed in his breakout season made him a bigger name, but the contact is what makes him such a good fit here.

We spent May debating whether Bryce Miller or Luis Castillo should pitch the first inning. By November, both were gone, and Seattle had used Miller in a deal to get better on both sides of the ball at third base. We’ll see how the Mariners cover the starts they’ve traded away. We already know where to look for the payoff. It’ll be at third base and in the lineup every night Garcia plays.