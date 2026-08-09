How George Kirby’s Contract Put Pressure on the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Talks

George Kirby is obviously still with the Seattle Mariners after the MLB trade deadline. But apparently he still managed to change the deadline. At least, from ESPN’s reporting on the blockbuster that sent Tarik Skubal from the Tigers to the Dodgers. As Detroit considered offers for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, word spread through front offices that the Mariners were listening on Kirby.

That created a problem for the Tigers. Skubal was the best pitcher available. However, to some offices, Kirby may have been the more practical option.

According to Jeff Passan’s account of the negotiations, Detroit feared interested clubs could pivot toward Kirby if the talks dragged on for too long. That possibility carried enough weight to threaten the market on Skubal.

Mariners Trade Rumors Put Pressure on the Tarik Skubal Market

So, we’re being told a down version of Kirby had become a legitimate alternative to the best pitcher in baseball.

We all know that Skubal is better right now. He had a 2.79 ERA with 116 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings when Detroit traded him. Kirby entered the deadline with way less shine. Shoulder inflammation disrupted his 2025 season, which ended with a 4.21 ERA. He showed flashes of his old form in 2026, but his performance still doesn’t hold a candle to Skubal’s.

At the same time, the trade market isn’t built on performance alone. Money, time, and leverage all play a role.

Skubal is making $32 million this season and will reach free agency after the 2026 World Series. The Dodgers owe him approximately $9.5 million for the remainder of the year. They also traded three prospects for roughly 10 regular-season starts and whatever Skubal delivers in October.

Kirby is making $6.55 million and remains under club control through 2028. A team acquiring him would get three pennant races instead of one sprint. That club would have multiple chances to reach October and more time to justify a significant prospect cost.

Detroit felt like they couldn’t wait too long while contenders weighed their options. Kirby offered those clubs a different path. He’s a younger, cheaper starter who would remain beyond one postseason run. His availability gave buyers leverage and gave the Tigers urgency.

He ultimately stayed in Seattle, which was hardly a bad outcome. The Mariners retained a 28-year-old with elite command and two more seasons of control.

Still, ESPN’s reporting creates an unavoidable question: What could Seattle have received for him?

If Kirby carried enough value to frighten Detroit, these were not casual calls. Teams were exploring the cost of acquiring a potential rotation anchor. Skubal was the deadline’s best pitcher. The Tigers couldn’t risk watching its bidders pivot to Seattle while Skubal’s market went down.