Julio Rodríguez Apologizes to Mariners Fans, but This Failure Goes Far Beyond Him

Julio Rodríguez blasted a baseball 451 feet Thursday night. Earlier in the day, the Texas Rangers had eliminated the Mariners from postseason contention before they could take the field. Rodríguez still briefly gave them a lead with the second-longest home run of his career. Then Seattle surrendered it, lost 6-4 to an Angels team approaching 100 defeats and recorded its 85th loss of the season.

There might not be a better snapshot of the 2026 Mariners. The talent remained visible. But winning baseball just wasn’t in the cards. Rodríguez stood in front of the Mariners logo afterward and apologized directly to the fans. He thanked them for sticking around through a season that began with World Series expectations and ended without another postseason run.

He did the right thing. But it shouldn’t be the final word from this organization.

A Down Year at the Plate Was Only Part of the Problem

Rodríguez had a disappointing season. Entering September 25, he’s slashed .250/.311/.407 with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs in 148 games. It’s not awful, but that doesn’t meet the standard he established or the expectations attached to him. His defense has slipped even more dramatically. After producing 11 Outs Above Average in 2025, Rodríguez sat at -3 following Thursday’s game, the first negative OAA season of his career.

That belongs in the discussion. Rodríguez is not exempt because he is likable, marketable or capable of crushing a baseball. The Mariners needed their franchise players to be better.

Seattle entered Friday ranked last in total defensive value at -46.6, roughly five runs below the Athletics. A team doesn’t reach the bottom of baseball because its center fielder had a down year. It takes poor personnel fits, sloppy execution and standards that were either not enforced or not effective.

Cal Raleigh called the season a “collective failure.” He pointed to a lack of focus, execution and energy before saying the Mariners didn’t deserve to make the playoffs. Bryan Woo spoke about disappointment, anger, sadness and embarrassment. The players have supplied honesty and accountability for their disappointing season. Now the microphone needs to turn toward the people responsible for deciding what comes next.

Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander constructed this roster. Dan Wilson and his staff were responsible for its daily preparation and on-field standards. Ownership determines whether those same decision-makers receive another opportunity to repair what went wrong. Every layer owns a piece of this. And that’s why this is a collective failure.

Some fans responded to Rodríguez’s apology by calling for postgame conditioning or another form of visible punishment. It sounds impulsive, but we understand how exhausting this season has been to watch. The 2026 Mariners have made everyone want to see somebody run until the lights go out. But that is punishment, not accountability. Accountability comes through decisions. Plus, these are adults who should be more than capable of policing themselves.

The Mariners needed urgency months ago. They needed to clean up their defensive lapses, a stronger identity and fewer nights spent relearning lessons a contender should already understand. Their offseason response must include an honest evaluation of their coaching staff, roster additions that improve the offense without making the defense worse and enough depth that one injury or regression doesn’t pull the floor out from under the entire season.

Waiting for Rodríguez, Raleigh, Josh Naylor and the rotation to return to their best forms isn’t an offseason plan. It is another wager on everything breaking correctly. Rodríguez should arrive in 2027 determined to restore his standing as one of baseball’s best two-way players. That’s his responsibility.

The Mariners owe him and their fans something larger: a team that doesn’t require the best possible version of Julio Rodríguez simply to function.