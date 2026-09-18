MLB’s Flawed Salary Cap Plan Could Still Force Mariners Ownership to Spend

Some folks probably won’t come along with me on this one, but let’s get one thing straight before MLB turns competitive balance into a sales pitch: a hard salary cap would be a gift to owners. I’m not really about that life. It would give them cost certainty, restrain the clubs willing to push the market and place an artificial ceiling on what players can earn. Dress it up in all the parity lingo you want. The fundamental purpose remains the same.

But MLB attached that bad idea to one Mariners fans might find appealing. A payroll floor.

MLB’s latest proposal calls for a $245.3 million cap and a $171.2 million floor in 2027. Under the league’s calculations, 12 teams would have opened the 2026 season below that proposed minimum. Seattle wasn’t one of them. The proposal wouldn’t automatically send John Stanton into the offseason with a blank check and orders to purchase the best hitter or reliever available.

The Mariners’ 2027 payroll picture, however, would hypothetically look considerably different. The White Sox assumed the remainder of Luis Castillo’s contract when Seattle traded him, including his $22.75 million salary for 2027. Randy Arozarena is making $15.65 million this season, while J.P. Crawford is earning $12 million. Both are set to become free agents this winter.

That means more than $50 million in annual salary attached to Castillo, Arozarena and Crawford could be absent from Seattle’s 2027 books. Arbitration raises and other commitments (Colt Emerson extension, Josh Naylor and Julio Rodríguez scaling salaries, etc.) will absorb some of that room, naturally. The Mariners still have a roster to fill. Money never disappears as cleanly as a spreadsheet makes it seem. Still, we know where this can go.

The Salary Floor Would Turn Flexibility Into an Obligation

“Payroll flexibility” has become one of baseball’s great unfinished sentences. Teams clear money and sell the transaction as if financial freedom counts as a roster upgrade. We’re not fooled. It doesn't. Flexibility is only the opportunity to improve. Until the money returns to the field, all ownership has accomplished is lowering its expenses.

Seattle’s Castillo trade with the White Sox created genuine flexibility. The Sox took Castillo and his remaining salary while the Mariners opened a rotation spot for Kade Anderson and began reshaping the roster for 2027.

But if Arozarena and Crawford also leave, the Mariners would lose an everyday outfielder, their starting shortstop and two of their more expensive position players. Replacing that production with cheaper internal options might be convenient. It wouldn’t automatically make the team better.

A meaningful payroll floor could make it harder for ownership to pocket most of those savings while presenting another wave of young players as the entire offseason plan. Depending on how the final payroll calculation landed, the Mariners might have to reinvest in an established hitter, bullpen help, contract extensions or some combination of the three.

That doesn’t mean the floor guarantees intelligent spending. They still need to do their job with proper player valuations. There’s no reward for constructing a mediocre $171.2 million roster. It would simply eliminate some of the room owners having to treat a shrinking payroll as a strategy.

We have heard enough about sustainability, flexibility and waiting for the right opportunity. At some point, a franchise with postseason ambitions has to exchange its accounting victories for real major-league talent.

MLB Does Not Need a Salary Cap to Establish a Floor

Honestly, the owners’ pitch is rather cynical. MLB has packaged a potentially useful spending requirement with a hard ceiling on player compensation, as if baseball cannot have one without accepting the other. Those are separate policy choices being bundled together for bargaining leverage.

The players have already offered an alternative. The MLBPA proposed a Competitive Integrity Tax for clubs that fail to reach minimum payroll benchmarks, along with enhanced revenue sharing and protections aimed at preventing owners from treating shared money as profit. That’s probably going to have a hard time passing will require plenty of negotiation. But there’s nothing wrong with trying to apply some pressure to baseball’s least ambitious owners without limiting what its most ambitious teams are allowed to pay.

That distinction is especially relevant in Seattle. The Mariners’ recurring problem hasn’t been an inability to approach a hypothetical league maximum. It has been ownership’s reluctance to turn a competitive window into a consistently aggressive payroll.

A cap does nothing to solve that. If anything, it gives ownership another league-approved boundary to hide behind. A floor asks a far more useful question: How much above the minimum is this franchise willing to operate when it claims to be chasing a championship?

Moving Castillo’s contract can still prove to be smart business. Letting that money quietly disappear would turn it into something else. The same goes for Arozarena and Crawford. If Seattle allows both to leave, ownership should be expected to replace their salaries along with their production. A payroll floor could strengthen that expectation and, in the right circumstances, make a portion of it mandatory.

Seattle helps prove the case for an enforceable payroll minimum. It doesn’t prove that players should accept a maximum. A floor tells every owner to field a credible roster. A cap makes sure no owner can invest too much in one.