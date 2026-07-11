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Inside The Mariners

Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

Follow every Mariners selection as Seattle builds its 2026 draft class.
Tremayne Person|
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto speaks with the MLB Network at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto speaks with the MLB Network at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Seattle Mariners

Welcome to our Seattle Mariners 2026 MLB Draft tracker, where we’ll be following every pick Seattle adds to the organization. The Mariners enter this year’s draft holding the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. The first four rounds will take place Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. PT, with Rounds 5 through 20 following Sunday, July 12.

We’ll keep this page updated throughout the draft with every Mariners selection, along with the quick scouting notes, reactions and context. Bookmark it, keep it open and check back as Seattle builds its next draft class.

Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick No. 24

Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD

Round 2, Pick No. 65

Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD

Round 3, Pick No. 101

Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD

Round 4, Pick No. 129

Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD

Round 5, Pick No. 162

Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD

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Tremayne Person
TREMAYNE PERSON

Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va., and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.

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