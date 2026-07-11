Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

Welcome to our Seattle Mariners 2026 MLB Draft tracker, where we’ll be following every pick Seattle adds to the organization. The Mariners enter this year’s draft holding the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. The first four rounds will take place Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. PT, with Rounds 5 through 20 following Sunday, July 12.

We’ll keep this page updated throughout the draft with every Mariners selection, along with the quick scouting notes, reactions and context. Bookmark it, keep it open and check back as Seattle builds its next draft class.

Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick No. 24

Selection: TBD

Position: TBD

School: TBD

Bats/Throws: TBD



Round 2, Pick No. 65

Selection: TBD

Position: TBD

School: TBD

Bats/Throws: TBD



Round 3, Pick No. 101

Selection: TBD

Position: TBD

School: TBD

Bats/Throws: TBD



Round 4, Pick No. 129

Selection: TBD

Position: TBD

School: TBD

Bats/Throws: TBD



Round 5, Pick No. 162

Selection: TBD

Position: TBD

School: TBD

Bats/Throws: TBD

