Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis
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Welcome to our Seattle Mariners 2026 MLB Draft tracker, where we’ll be following every pick Seattle adds to the organization. The Mariners enter this year’s draft holding the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. The first four rounds will take place Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. PT, with Rounds 5 through 20 following Sunday, July 12.
We’ll keep this page updated throughout the draft with every Mariners selection, along with the quick scouting notes, reactions and context. Bookmark it, keep it open and check back as Seattle builds its next draft class.
Mariners 2026 MLB Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 24
Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD
Round 2, Pick No. 65
Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD
Round 3, Pick No. 101
Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD
Round 4, Pick No. 129
Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD
Round 5, Pick No. 162
Selection: TBD
Position: TBD
School: TBD
Bats/Throws: TBD
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Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va., and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.Follow TremaynePerson