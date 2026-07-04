Mariners Pull Plug on Piggyback Plan Again Against Blue Jays Before All-Star Break Decision

So, we’re done with the piggyback plan? Again, right before Logan Gilbert’s start on July 4 against the Blue Jays. Quite interesting timing here. Seattle was supposed to run Logan Gilbert and Emerson Hancock together against the Blue Jays. The plan had been lined up, reported and treated like the piggyback was officially back in motion. Then the Mariners changed course again.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, there will be no piggyback. Gilbert will start like a normal starter. Hancock will pitch Sunday. The Mariners will re-slot the rotation, and there will be no more piggybacks before the All-Star break.

No piggyback today. Gilbert will start normal and Hancock will pitch tomorrow. They will re-slot the rotation and no more piggyback before the All-Star break. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 4, 2026

Logan Gilbert Start Forces Mariners to Revisit Piggyback Plan

Here we go again. The Mariners tried to get creative. Then they backed away, circled back, then backed away again. At some point, this just looks like Seattle arguing with itself in public. But if we’re being honest, this would be the right argument to lose.

The piggyback idea was never ridiculous. It actually worked. The Mariners offense is really what didn't. Still, the Mariners have six starting pitchers with real claims to innings, and that creates a problem, even if it’s a good one. They’ve wanted to manage workloads and keep everyone involved while protecting the bullpen. We can understand the logic.

But once Gilbert takes the ball, this shouldn’t be complicated. He’s one of the team’s best arms who really doesn’t need to be on a pitch count. When he starts, the assignment should be simple. Let him start.

Collectively, the Mariners starting rotation has the sixth-best ERA (3.65) in the league, and second-best WAR (10.3) behind the Milwaukee Brewers. Getting overly creative with your starting pitching by enforcing a piggyback is overcomplicating it.

The other piece of this is Luis Castillo. The M’s were clearly trying to protect his spot while Emerson Hancock kept forcing the conversation and Bryce Miller worked his way back from injury. Instead of committing to a true six-man rotation, or making the uncomfortable call to move Castillo into the bullpen outright, Seattle tried to cram six starters into a five-man structure. That was always going to get messy.

With Castillo putting up solid outings (1-1, 3.38 ERA in June), Seattle tried to use the piggyback plan as a temporary workaround. It allowed the Mariners to cite health, manage workloads and keep everyone involved without forcing a real decision. But it looks like they’ve had enough, and the plan has run its course.

The Mariners will announce probable starters for the Marlins series later and, at least for now, put an end to any piggyback talk until after the All-Star break.