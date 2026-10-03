Mariners’ 2027 Roster Must Back Up Jerry Dipoto’s Accountability Talk

Jerry Dipoto has accepted responsibility for the Mariners’ failure. So now we need to see what that admission buys the Mariners at shortstop, in the outfield, on the bench and in the bullpen.

“The blame falls on me first,” Dipoto said during his end-of-season assessment.

The acknowledgement is great. But accepting blame in September creates an obligation for the winter. Every acquisition and every roster spot should tell us something about what Seattle learned. The Mariners and their fans have already watched a season unravel. We shouldn’t have to spend the offseason deciphering whether the organization understood why it happened.

Dan Wilson is gone. Dipoto is staying put. The executive who helped put Seattle in this position gets to choose the next manager and build the next roster. That’s a considerable amount of trust that he’ll need to earn.

Mariners Need Better Answers When the First Plan Fails

Start with the supporting cast. Rob Refsnyder hit .140 before Seattle released him. Taylor Ward arrived as a deadline addition and failed to rescue the offense. Those moves helped leave the Mariners searching for production from players acquired to supply it. Neither outcome proves the original evaluation was foolish. Good players have bad stretches and reasonable acquisitions fail all the time. The problem is how much damage those failures do and how long it takes for the Mariners front office to do something about it.

Seattle needs enough credible hitters to survive injuries and prolonged slumps. Even enough so that an affordable bench option going completely cold won’t hurt as much. A bench spot should belong to someone the manager can actually use when a regular needs replacing.

We should be able to look at the 2027 roster and identify the alternatives without needing a sales pitch about somebody’s career splits.

Dipoto and Justin Hollander should also examine why so many of their offensive bets have failed. Did they miss something in their evaluations? Or did the coaching staff poorly prepare those players?

Seattle Must Build a Roster Its Manager Can Hold Accountable

The Mariners’ defense belongs near the top of the offseason repair list. Seattle finished last in Statcast outs above average.

That makes defensive fit a personnel priority. The bullpen needs the same practical attention. And that’s where roster construction and accountability meet. A manager can demand better execution. He can change a lineup or reduce someone’s role. Those decisions become much harder when the available replacement creates another problem.

It’s the front office’s responsibility to make higher standards workable.

And the next manager needs room to question the people assembling his team. Staff input and honest disagreement should be part of the job. We should want a manager who can tell Dipoto that a player doesn’t fit or that the roster needs help before another season gets away.

Jerry Dipoto’s Decisions Will Tell Us What Changed

Ownership has a responsibility here, too. Keeping Dipoto should come with clear expectations for roster quality, organizational oversight and timely action when weaknesses emerge. Fans deserve to understand what earns continued confidence at the top.

By Opening Day, we should see a lineup with fewer fragile assumptions, and a manager empowered to make changes when performance demands them. Nobody can guarantee that every signing works. We can reasonably demand a team built to withstand a few that don’t.