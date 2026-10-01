Mariners Manager Search Takes Major Hit as Diamondbacks Re-Sign Torey Lovullo

The Mariners wanted an experienced manager from outside the organization who could bring fresh ideas, command a clubhouse and challenge the front office. Torey Lovullo checked every box. So it only makes sense that his name is now off the board.

The Diamondbacks are bringing Lovullo back on a two-year contract, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The deal reportedly aligns him contractually with general manager Mike Hazen, keeping one of baseball’s longest-running manager-executive partnerships together through 2028.

Arizona also scheduled a press conference for later Thursday.

Lovullo was never publicly declared Seattle’s first choice, and there was no reported interview. We can still recognize the obvious, though. He looked like the cleanest match for the job Jerry Dipoto described earlier this week.

Diamondbacks Remove a Leading Candidate From Mariners Manager Search

The Mariners reportedly discussed Lovullo internally, and he quickly emerged as a leading candidate while his future in Arizona remained unsettled. He had 10 years of major-league managerial experience, a National League pennant from 2023 and a reputation for maintaining strong relationships with his players. He also offered Seattle credibility that didn’t come from inside the Mariners’ own echo chamber.

That combination made him different from another familiar name getting attached to an opening. Lovullo had the résumé, temperament and availability to become a serious option. Arizona eliminated the last part of that equation before Seattle’s “exhaustive” search could get very far.

We should also remember the warning Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall delivered days ago. During an appearance with Mike Broomhead on KTAR, Hall said Lovullo would land another job “in a heartbeat” if he left Arizona.

Lovullo was quoted saying “I want to feel wanted” when it comes to staying in Arizona or joining another club. Clearly, the D-backs made sure he knew that they wanted him.

Arizona gave him two years and lined up his contract with Hazen’s. There is a sense of shared direction in that decision. Manager and general manager now enter the same competitive window with their futures connected.

Seattle’s organizational picture is nowhere near as clean.

Dipoto will select the Mariners’ third manager in four seasons while attempting to revive a roster that reached the ALCS in 2025 and tumbled to 76-86 one year later. The next manager must rebuild the club’s standards, help shape a largely reconstructed coaching staff and push back when the front office’s plans fail to match what is happening on the field.

His return to Arizona places more pressure on Seattle to find another candidate with comparable authority. Rocco Baldelli and Brandon Hyde bring previous managerial experience. Kai Correa and Kristopher Negrón offer younger voices with strong coaching reputations. Chris Woodward has managed before and knows the Mariners organization. Every candidate brings something useful. You can also read through our list of potential candidates here.

Seattle didn’t lose a manager it had already hired. They just lost the legitimate opportunity to pursue someone who fit the job almost perfectly.

Dipoto said Seattle would find the best candidate available. One of the most obvious candidates is no longer available. Now the Mariners have to show us what Plan B looks like.