Mariners’ $23.15 Million Offer to Randy Arozarena Is Just the First Step

The Mariners have put $23.15 million in front of Randy Arozarena. Now we need to see how far they’re willing to go to keep his bat in Seattle. Extending the qualifying offer was a no-brainer. Arozarena gets a chance to return on a lucrative one-year deal, and the Mariners secure draft compensation if (honestly, when) he rejects it. It’s speculated that Arozarena will sign elsewhere.

At least they’ve taken care of the first step with the paperwork. Next, they need to get to the part that will shape this lineup. Because we should expect more from this offseason than a carefully managed departure.

Arozarena and agent Scott Boras have until Nov. 17 to accept or decline. According to Ryan Divish, Arozarena is expected to decline, with Seattle positioned to receive a compensatory selection after the first round of the 2027 draft if he signs elsewhere for more than $50 million guaranteed.

The Mariners Still Have to Account for Arozarena’s Bat

We can appreciate the protection the qualifying offer provides while asking a much bigger question: What will Seattle’s offense look like when this is over?

If Arozarena leaves, the Mariners will need an answer in left field and another right-handed threat in the lineup. Those responsibilities come with the departure. An extra selection gives the organization another chance to develop a future contributor. The 2027 lineup needs somebody who can help now.

That should drive every conversation about Arozarena’s market. Are they prepared to make another effort to keep him? Will they aggressively look for production elsewhere? If so, can they actually land that player?

Free agency always looks generous when every available hitter is still a name on a list. Then players sign and alternatives sign. Suddenly the bargain everyone imagined starts looking suspicious.

Arozarena’s Return Would Still Leave Seattle With More to Solve

There’s a simple case for bringing Arozarena back. Seattle already has a hitter worth keeping, and replacing him creates another assignment in an offseason with plenty to accomplish.

That doesn’t mean Boras gets to name a price and send over the paperwork. The years and guaranteed money matters a lot in this situation. The Mariners have to judge how a long-term deal would age.

But we should expect a serious attempt to find common ground. Extending the qualifying offer tells us Seattle handled an obvious decision correctly. The negotiations that follow will tell us much more about its commitment to this offense.

And if Arozarena accepts? Honestly, great. It would surprise everyone. His return would preserve an important piece of the lineup. There would still be room — and a good reason — to make it better.

The same standard applies if he rejects the offer. Seattle can keep talking to him while pursuing alternatives. A rejection would be a negotiating development, and the front office should be prepared to work through it.

The Mariners made the correct opening move. Now comes the expensive, consequential work: keeping Arozarena or putting a convincing replacement in the lineup, then continuing to improve the offense.