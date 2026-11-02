Mariners Would Risk Too Much Replacing Randy Arozarena With Orioles Castoff Luis Robert Jr.

We could probably talk ourselves into taking a chance on Luis Robert Jr. pretty quickly. From a pure talent perspective, there would be satisfaction in signing a player who figures it out again. A few highlights and a reasonable price would get us excited about the Mariners potential outfield arrangement. But even if they did sign him, they’d still have to look for reinforcements.

It sounds nice on paper, but the Mariners need to be honest about what signing Robert would accomplish. They can afford to explore a rebound. But thinking Robert would be a replacement for Randy Arozarena’s inevitable departure would put far too much of the offense on a player still trying to resurrect his career.

Baltimore declined Robert’s $20 million option for 2027, sending him into free agency with a $2 million buyout. He slashed .221/.300/.407 with 11 home runs in 61 games this season, and his Orioles stint lasted three games before hamstring trouble sent him to the IL. There’s a reason he’s been made available. The Mariners would have to keep that reason front of mind if they decide they want to engage in any conversations with him.

The Mariners Have Real Production to Replace in Randy Arozarena

Arozarena hit .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs in 154 games in 2026. We need to have those numbers in front of us at all times throughout the winter as the Mariners look for coverage. His offensive output should be the standard. Whoever takes those plate appearances needs to help replace that production.

Robert’s résumé makes him interesting. His recent seasons make him difficult to count on. He played 145 games in 2023, earning an All-Star selection and finishing 12th in AL MVP voting. He’s never played more than 110 games in any other season and has reached 100 games just three times in seven years. There’s simply too much uncertainty for the Mariners to hand him the responsibility of replacing Arozarena.

That gap matters more than the difference between their next contracts. Seattle could spend less on Robert and still come away needing another everyday hitter. The savings would only work if the Mariners would continue allocating those resources toward improving the lineup.

Otherwise, we’d be celebrating a smaller bill while watching the offense absorb losing their best offensive bat of the 2026 season. We can debate which player deserves the money. The need for production survives that debate.

Luis Robert Jr. Makes More Sense With Another Proven Bat

There’s a way adding Robert to the Mariners roster could work. They can secure an established hitter who can carry some responsibility in the lineup. They examine Robert’s health, settle on a contract that reflects the uncertainty and give him a clear opportunity to earn regular playing time.

A productive Robert could deepen the order, give Seattle another right-handed option and make the outfield more competitive. He has also happened to hit 5 home runs in 56 career at bats at T-Mobile Park, so there’s proof that they power plays from the right-hand side in a home environment.

The trouble starts if Seattle signs him, points to his best years and declares the vacancy filled. We’d be heading toward Opening Day needing both his health and his offense to rebound before the lineup even reaches the level the front office envisioned.

Even an inexpensive contract carries a cost in playing time. If Robert gets everyday at-bats, those are opportunities Seattle has committed to him. If he misses time, somebody else has to take them. The Mariners need to make sure they have answers for both outcomes before they sign him.

And if the proposed deal leaves them without enough money to add another reliable hitter, then it all loses its appeal.

Whether Robert is a future Mariner or not, we can root for him to revive his career. He’s far too talented to consistently stay on the shelf. We can see the appeal of giving him that chance in Seattle. There’s room for a player with something left to prove on a team trying to improve.

But if Arozarena leaves, the Mariners will have a serious offensive vacancy. Filling it requires more than finding a familiar name at a more comfortable price.