We knew a move was coming. Including the name Bryce Miller was not on many people’s bingo list. The Mariners are making a move that finally puts a name next to one of their biggest needs.

Seattle is acquiring third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-hander James McArthur and pitching prospect L.P. Langevin from the Kansas City Royals in a six-player trade, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. And Bryce Miller, José A. Ferrer and Logan Evans are headed to Kansas City.

This is a massive early offseason strike. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has long preferred to be among the first movers on the trade market, and landing Garcia is yet another example of how quickly Seattle can act.

Garcia won a Gold Glove at third base in 2025. The Mariners, meanwhile, finished 2026 last in the majors in Outs Above Average, at -57. This is the sort of move that can make a difference on the field right away.

Maikel Garcia Gives the Mariners a Real Defensive Answer at Third Base

Third base needed attention, and Garcia gives them a credible solution. It’s a fascinating grab, he wasn’t exactly on a lot of people’s radar. He brings a strong glove to a position where Seattle needs consistency, and that should help the club get more from the pitchers it keeps.

It also gives the Mariners more flexibility with Brendan Donovan. Seattle can now use Donovan’s versatility to address another spot instead of asking him to be the answer at third base. The infield still isn’t fully settled, but it gives the club better options than it had before this deal.

In 2025, Garcia slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs across 160 games. He also stole 23 bases. It’s right to question what exactly the Mariners are getting at the plate with this move. He played 82 games in 2026 and slashed .268/.334/.381 with 3 home runs and a 102 OPS+. Injuries limited his season, including a left-hand issue and a hamstring strain.

The good thing is Garcia gives the Mariners a right-handed bat for a lineup that needs more production from that side. He can hit for average and has some pop. The bigger questions are whether he can add more slug and stay on the field. When healthy last season, he posted a 14.4 percent whiff rate and a 22.5 percent chase rate, ranking in the 95th and 89th percentiles, respectively. His glove and contact skills are the bread and butter.

Bryce Miller Makes This a Serious Cost

Miller is nothing close to a throw-in. There’s a real chance we’ll look back over this trade many times. The 27-year-old right-hander logged 118 2/3 innings with a 4.17 ERA in 2026. Doesn’t sound great, but you’ve had to watch Miller over the years to see the appeal. He has shown the ability to miss bats and work through a major-league rotation, and he remains under team control.

Miller’s best season came in 2024, when he went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 180 1/3 innings. His ERA ranked sixth in the AL.

Evans is an interesting add. Dipoto was just raving about his ability to pitch in a major league rotation, something that suddenly feels like it may have been a sales pitch. He missed 2026 after undergoing elbow surgery, but Seattle had reason to value him as rotation depth for the future. Ferrer, meanwhile, appeared in 73 games for the Mariners last season. His 4.18 ERA wasn’t dominant, but left-handed relief help is still a roster need, especially for a team trying to build a bullpen it can trust in close games. Also, it’s interesting to flip Ferrer just one year after trading a popular prospect in Harry Ford for him.

The Mariners can make this kind of trade because they have more starting pitching options than rotation spots. That’s a sensible way to use a strength to address a weakness. It’s also a reminder that pitching depth has value precisely because somebody eventually gets hurt or falls short of expectations. Seattle has chosen to turn some of that insurance into a position player who can help now.

Garcia gives the Mariners a good defender at third base, a right-handed hitter and a young player under contract through 2030, with a club option for 2031.

This shouldn’t be the only move Seattle makes. They still have a need for an everyday power bat, and trading Ferrer means the bullpen still needs attention. They will need to keep building around Garcia if they want this deal to feel like the start of a turnaround, not the entire plan.