Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Is Sneaking Back Onto Seattle’s Radar

Michael Arroyo was beginning to slip into the background for the first half of the season. It’s not too much of a surprise considering some of the loud stories that have come with Colt Emerson, Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan, and Lazaro Montes.

So when Arroyo opened the season looking more “meh” than spectacular, it became easy to move the conversation elsewhere.

It’s getting harder to do because Arroyo is hot again for Double-A Arkansas. And his latest multi-hit game pushed his average to .279. It was already his 13th multi-hit game of the season, proving that he’s a player quietly pulling his season back into shape.

Since returning from a mid-May hamstring injury, Arroyo has looked like a completely different hitter. Over his last 22 games, he’s slashing .337/.388/.489 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

TRAVS ON TOP!



An Arroyo single makes the score 8-6 Travs! pic.twitter.com/O4dmNhB87l — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) June 8, 2026

Michael Arroyo Is Turning His Season Around at the Right Time

Sometimes prospects move loudly. Some have an approach more like Arroyo’s. It’s been more of a slow regain. His biggest statement came on June 3 against Corpus Christi, when he matched his career high with four hits. He added two home runs and drove in five runs in that game. It also helped fuel a five-game stretch where Arroyo hit .429.

Arroyo spent most of his previous minor league time as a second baseman and shortstop, but the Mariners’ infield picture is not exactly empty.

So Seattle has started giving Arroyo more looks in left field. It’s a practical move from an organization that has to create pathways for players instead of letting them get blocked by roster traffic. So far he’s handled 19 games in left field this season and 22 at the keystone.

If Arroyo can handle left field well enough, his profile becomes much more flexible. He becomes a bat-first option with enough defensive versatility to create another path to the majors.

Now Arroyo is far from a finished product. But if he keeps hitting like this, he gives the Mariners something worth thinking about. Unlike pitchers, the Mariners typically promote their hitters to Triple-A before their call up. So Arroyo’s status is still worth monitoring.

The most dangerous thing about a slow start is not always the numbers themselves. It’s the way the conversation moves on without you.

Arroyo finds himself fighting against that now, and he’s doing a pretty good job of it. And this Mariners system already has plenty of big-name shine, that might be exactly what he needed.