Mariners Can’t Build Their 2027 Plan Around Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor Bouncebacks

Seattle can explain away much of this season’s broken lineup in three sentences. Cal Raleigh will look like himself again. Julio Rodríguez is way too talented to stay down. And Josh Naylor will rediscover the power that helped convince the Mariners to guarantee him five years and $92.5 million. Each statement makes sense. If all three work out, then you could expect a much better Mariners team.

Through Sept. 19, Raleigh has a .662 OPS, Rodríguez sits at .696 and Naylor is at .691. Those are three central pieces of Seattle’s lineup, all producing an OPS below .700 in the same season. We should expect improvement. And we should feel confident about it. But in no way should we count on all three hypotheticals as primary additions to the roster.

Seattle Mariners’ 2027 Lineup Math Gets Ugly Fast

Randy Arozarena has carried an .858 OPS into the final weeks of the season. Dom Canzone is at .810. They are the only two established Mariners above that mark, and Arozarena will be a free agent at the end of the season. Seattle has a choice to either retain its best hitter or find another bat capable of replacing him. Any landing softer than that would be malpractice.

J.P. Crawford can also reach free agency. His .698 OPS hardly makes him an irreplaceable force, but losing both Crawford and Arozarena would remove two experienced hitters from an offense already begging for more offense. Seattle would enter 2027 needing Raleigh, Rodríguez and Naylor to rebound while also asking several young players to mature on command.

That is too many things that have to go right before the Mariners have even improved. Canzone’s season should earn him a meaningful role. But one breakout doesn’t erase three regressions, an impending hole in left field and an inevitable change at shortstop.

Mariners Prospects Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo Still Need Time

We all want to buy the hype on Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo. The dangerous part that comes with that is when a front office starts writing prospect upside onto the lineup card before it has been earned.

Emerson had a .581 OPS through 69 games before an injured wrist put him on the 60-day IL. That doesn’t make him a bust. But it makes him a 21-year-old who still has to learn more about major-league pitching, while spending the offseason healing and unable to swing a bat.

Montes and Arroyo have played only 21 big-league games combined. Montes has already flashed the kind of power that makes a ballpark feel too small, while Arroyo has given Seattle an exciting glimpse of his offensive ability. Neither of them are a sure thing. Asking either player to arrive next spring and immediately stabilize the lineup would be unfair. Seattle can create opportunities for its young hitters without making them responsible for saving the offense.

Mariners Need a Proven Impact Bat for Their 2027 Lineup

Maybe Raleigh, Rodríguez and Naylor all bounce back. Raleigh hit 60 home runs one season ago. Rodríguez remains in his physical prime. Naylor entered this year with a long enough track record to make his sudden power drop look reversible. That would be great. What would be even better is if the Mariner added another hitter anyway.

If all three rebound and the Mariners retain or replace Arozarena, Seattle could have a dangerous lineup again. If only two rebound, the offense would still have a chance to function. If the Mariners add nobody and sell internal improvement as the solution, one lingering slump could put the entire operation back on life support. The Mariners need a proven hitter who can stand in the middle of the order and remove some of the burden from it.