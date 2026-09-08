Mariners DFA Stuart Fairchild as Victor Robles’ 2027 Option Looms

Stuart Fairchild’s 2026 Mariners season reads like some kind of glitch in the script, or somebody misplaced a few lines from his box score. So far this season with the Mariners, he’s played in one game and scored one run with no plate appearances. That one run won Seattle the game.

The Mariners DFA’d Fairchild on September 8, just five days after selecting his contract from Triple-A Tacoma when Victor Robles went on the family medical emergency list. It’s the second time Seattle has DFA’d Fairchild since August 4. He cleared waivers the first time, returned to Tacoma, came back to the majors and spent his latest stay watching from the bench.

Fairchild is 30 and out of minor-league options. His job was always narrow. They needed him to be able to run, defend all three outfield spots and cover Robles’ absence when needed. Now Robles is back.

Still, the whole sequence is the perfect snapshot of this Mariners season. Seattle promoted a hometown player who was hitting .288 with a .961 OPS at Tacoma twice and never let him take a swing. His only appearance came on August 2, when he replaced Josh Naylor as a ninth-inning pinch runner and scored the winning run in a 7-6 walk-off victory over Minnesota.

Victor Robles Is Playing for His Mariners Future

Fairchild gets the strange stat line while Robles gets a real question waiting behind it. When Seattle gave Robles a two-year extension in 2024, the move was exciting. It made perfect sense. He slashed .328/.393/.467 in 77 games for the Mariners, stole 30 bases in 31 attempts and gave a sluggish lineup a real spark. He played fast, consistently reached base and created chaos when he did. We haven’t seen that version of Robles in a long time since then.

Robles returns carrying a .260 average and .632 OPS through 62 games this season. He has zero home runs, nine RBI and 10 stolen bases. The speed still plays. So does his ability to cover ground in the outfield. A $9 million club option asks for more than a late-inning substitution, though, and Seattle must decide whether the 2024 breakout still exists somewhere beneath back-to-back injury-riddled seasons.

We are past the point where good energy settles the argument. The Mariners don’t have room for it. They entered Tuesday at 67-77, 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with 18 games remaining. They can keep chasing as long as the teams ahead of them allow it, but every Robles start now carries a second purpose. The front office needs 2026 evidence before they make the call in 2027.

Meanwhile, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes need opportunities too. If the Mariners are eliminated from playoff contention, which many suspect is only a matter of time, September cannot become a parade of courtesy at-bats. Every lineup should tell Seattle something useful about the roster it plans to build next.

Robles’ 2024 breakout earned this opportunity. The next three weeks must earn the option. Fairchild leaves behind one of the strangest stat lines we will see all year. Robles gets the chance to change the line that will determine whether he is back in Seattle for another season.