Mariners News & Notes: Victor Robles Steps Away, Brendan Donovan Waits, Matt Brash Hits a Setback

The Mariners are facing an Athletics team decimated by injuries. Seattle’s roster hardly follows a clean script either, but the Mariners still had no business stumbling against such a beatable opponent in the Sept. 3 opener of a four-game set.

The loss was only one part of a messy day. Away from the scoreboard, two separate roster developments forced Seattle to keep adjusting while the calendar shrinks. Together, Thursday’s developments revealed an uncomfortable reality. The Mariners are running out of breathing room, and their roster keeps asking them to improvise.

Victor Robles Has More Important Business Than Baseball

The Mariners placed Robles on the family medical emergency list as the veteran outfielder returned home to the Dominican Republic.

That’s all we really need to know. General manager Justin Hollander said Robles was going where he “needs to be,” and baseball can wait while he handles an undisclosed family matter. Robles must remain away from the club for at least three days and can spend up to seven days on the list. The Mariners selected the contract of Seattle native Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Tacoma to cover the vacancy.

Fairchild will fill a bench spot, provide reliable outfield defense and we may see a pinch-hit appearance here and there. The Mariners have enough outfielders to cover Robles right now They still lose some of the chaos Robles brings whenever he gets into a game.

More importantly, this is one roster move that deserves no second-guessing. Robles belongs with his family.

Brendan Donovan’s Concussion Recovery Cannot Be Rushed

“Incrememental progress” sounds encouraging until we hear the rest of it. Donovan still has experienced nausea, fatigue and dizziness near the end of his pregame work. He has yet to complete the full routine without symptoms, which means he remains on the 7-day concussion IL with no firm return date.

That final hurdle appears to be holding him back and they can’t pencil him into a future lineup until his head cooperates. Once he’s cleared, Hollander believes Donovan may need only a game or two with Tacoma before returning. Seattle could certainly use him. Donovan hit .283 with three doubles and seven RBI in 14 games between his previous IL-stint and the batting-cage accident that caused the concussion.

Donovan’s season has been one interruption after another. At some point, the Mariners need to see what their offseason addition can do over a healthy stretch. September may no longer give them that chance.

Matt Brash’s Stalled Recovery Leaves Seattle Without Its Best Bullpen Fix

Seattle has spent weeks waiting for Matt Brash to become its built-in bullpen reinforcement. It’s beginning to look like they need to accept that they could be without him for even longer. Brash was temporarily shut down from throwing and underwent another MRI on Sept. 3 after feeling tightness in his right lat following a bullpen session in Boston. The bullpen itself was apparently fine. The problem came afterward, when Brash’s lat tightened during the recovery phase.

You really have to feel for Brash. He’s trapped in baseball rehab purgatory: healthy enough to throw, yet unable to advance. Brash still hasn’t faced live hitters or begun a minor-league rehab assignment. Hollander acknowledged that time is beginning to run out.

It’s such a painful development for a Mariners pen that has really missed him. Brash recorded a 0.54 ERA while allowing eight hits over 16 2/3 innings before returning to the IL in June. Since he went down, Seattle’s bullpen ERA has climbed to 4.49. Mariners relievers entered Sept. 4 with a 7.30 ERA in the seventh and eighth innings during his absence, the worst mark in baseball.

Seattle now has to prepare as though Brash will not return this season. Even an encouraging MRI would leave several boxes unchecked.

Brash’s health remains bigger than Seattle’s desperation. Until then, the relievers already standing in that bullpen have to carry the season.

The standings offer no grace period. Seattle has to win with the roster available now, because the version it keeps waiting for may never arrive.