Mariners’ Emerson Hancock Gets His Shot to Outduel Blue Jays Ace Dylan Cease

Cease has spent the season giving opposing hitters very little room to breathe. He is simply dominant. His 8-5 record barely scratches the surface; over 144 1/3 innings, the righty has choked out lineups to the tune of a 2.37 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He also leads the AL with 209 strikeouts. The Yankees were his latest victim, losing a no-hit bid in the seventh inning of his last start. This isn't just a routine pitching matchup for the M's, they are staring down a legitimate Cy Young contender.

The Mariners have already felt what Cease can do. He carved them up for seven scoreless innings on July 4, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine in Toronto’s 2-0 win. Emerson Hancock also pitched in that series, and answered the following day. After Cease silenced the Mariners, Hancock threw seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He allowed two hits, walked two and didn’t surrender another hit after the second inning. Seattle won that game 4-0.

On Apple TV, the two will go toe-to-toe. Hancock enters Friday at 7-7 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 125 strikeouts across 133 2/3 innings. He has spent the season shedding the label that followed him for years. A former top pick, useful depth arm, temporary answer whenever somebody else got hurt.

Emerson Hancock Has Already Proven He Can Handle the Blue Jays

That version of Hancock appears to be gone. Now we expect the Mariners to have a chance whenever he takes the ball. His August has doubled down on the thought. Houston scored twice against him early on August 15, but Hancock settled in and finished seven innings with eight strikeouts. The Cubs hit two first-inning homers six days later. He shut them down from there and completed 5 2/3 innings without issuing a walk. He has learned how to not fall apart after a rough inning.

Toronto’s lineup isn’t anything to write home about. But they have enough to scratch out some support for Cease. Seattle’s lineup is the bigger concern. Cease walked five Yankees in his last outing, so the Mariners cannot spend the evening chasing.

At 64-70, the Mariners sit three games behind Houston in the AL West and four games out of a Wild Card spot with Toronto directly ahead of them. An encouraging start from Hancock isn’t enough at this point in the season. Hancock can match Cease pitch for pitch, but Seattle must make that effort count.