The Biggest Reason the Mariners Are Shopping Emerson Hancock Instead of Luis Castillo

The Mariners aren’t necessarily choosing Emerson Hancock over Luis Castillo. The trade market is making that choice for them. It’s easy to circle Castillo’s name and understand the logic. He’s 33, expensive and having the worst statistical season of his career. The Mariners have younger starters. Moving the veteran to clear the logjam in the rotation makes sense. They could use the return to improve the lineup.

Unfortunately, that’s unrealistic. Trades require another team to want the player Seattle wants to move. And that’s where the Castillo plan gets wobbly.

Castillo carries a $22.75 million salary for 2027 and a $25 million vesting option for 2028. That option kicks in if he reaches 180 innings next season and finishes the year healthy.

That’s a lot of money and future risk for a volatile pitcher sitting on a career-worst 4.85 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 19 appearances. To be fair, he has pitched better in recent starts, but interested clubs aren’t going to ignore the larger sample right now.

They’re going to price in the decline and the contract. Then they’re going to ask Seattle to eat money, accept a modest return or take another bad contract. None of that gets the Mariners the impact bat they actually need.

Luis Castillo Makes Sense for Seattle to Trade, but Emerson Hancock Makes Sense for Other Teams to Acquire

Castillo is the pitcher the Mariners would logically prefer to subtract. Hancock is the pitcher opposing front offices can more easily justify adding.

Seattle has indicated a willingness to discuss both pitchers while searching for an impact right-handed hitter. The inclusion of Hancock feels surprising only if we ignore how trades are made.

Hancock is 27, inexpensive and under club control through 2030. More importantly, he has finally turned his prospect pedigree into major-league production.

Through 19 starts, Hancock owns a 3.16 ERA, a 3.72 FIP and a 1.00 WHIP. His strikeout rate has climbed. His arsenal has more shape, and delivery has more deception. He carries far more value right now than Castillo’s pedigree.

A contender can add Hancock without performing financial gymnastics. A team with a tighter payroll can view him as a multiyear rotation piece. Even a club hovering between contention and retooling can justify surrendering an established hitter because Hancock would remain part of its plans for multiple seasons.

Pedigree versus performance, affordability and club control? We know which one front offices prefer.

Hancock’s Breakout Created the Trade Value Seattle Needs

Hancock becoming good is exactly what made trading him possible. A year ago, attaching the words “sell high” to Hancock would have sounded like wishcasting. He wasn’t striking guys out often enough, and hard contact was a constant problem. That player wasn’t bringing Seattle a difference-making bat.

This version might be able to do that. Hancock has made himself attractive at the same time Castillo’s value has dipped. One pitcher is outperforming his salary by a mile. The other is being paid like a frontline starter while producing closer to the back of the rotation. Seattle doesn’t get to dictate how rival teams evaluate that contrast.

We can hate the idea of trading Hancock and still understand it. In fact, the reason it feels uncomfortable is the same reason it has a chance to work. Nobody gives away an impact hitter for a player the Mariners no longer want.

So now, Hancock is no longer untouchable depth. He’s 2026 currency.