Mariners Unlocked Their Latest Pitching Breakthrough by Letting Emerson Hancock Experiment

We already know that the Seattle Mariners have built a reputation for turning pitching development into something many teams envy. They find arms, whether through the draft or plucked off the waiver wire and refine them.

But Emerson Hancock’s breakout might be one of their more interesting development wins because this wasn’t an intentional lab-created overhaul.

Apparently, this whole thing started with Hancock watching Chris Sale on the mound and wondering if there was something there for him. He got curious, started tinkering with his own delivery, and Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth was smart enough to let him chase it.

Hancock didn’t exactly look lost on the mound. But he did look like a pitcher stuck in developmental limbo. He was a former first-round pick who had settled into an awkward label of useful depth. No one was upset when he filled in for an injured starter. He could keep them competitive. But in a rotation this loaded, that was never going to be enough. There just weren’t enough whiffs in his game.

Now, he’s completely flipped the table on that conversation. But the cool part is that the Mariners didn’t force him into this new identity. They gave him enough freedom to find one.

What went into lowering Emerson Hancock's arm angle over 15 degrees since 2024?@Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth talks about how it stemmed from watching his former @FGCU_Baseball teammate, Chris Sale. pic.twitter.com/SPS2phBQ4d — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 8, 2026

Seattle Gave Hancock Room to Find a New Version of Himself

According to Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth in a recent MLB Network segment, the spark came while Hancock was watching Sale’s low arm slot, extreme angle and positioning on the rubber. It gave Hancock something to think about, so he started experimenting. He moved farther toward the first-base side of the rubber, searched for a more natural arm slot and let the delivery evolve from there.

The lower slot changed so much in his arsenal. It helped create more deception and opened the door for a different pitch mix, with the sweeper and cutter becoming much bigger parts of the conversation.

His 14-strikeout performance against the Royals was a major arrival. But the better story is still the process.

Woodworth’s explanation is important because it gave us a glimpse at how Seattle’s pitching culture actually works. They promote curiosity. They have trust in their guys' processes. And they give them room to explore it instead of sanding down their game.

Seattle deserves a ton of credit for this approach. They’ve become one of baseball’s best pitching organizations because they don’t treat development like one-size-fits-all. Sure, they have their data points. Because you need data in today’s MLB. But the best organizations know the numbers only matter if the pitcher can actually own the adjustment. And Hancock owns this one.

Hancock is 4-2 on the season with a 2.80 ERA and a 25.8 percent strikeout rate, a massive jump from his previous career high of 16.6. And let’s be honest, 16.6 is pretty low for a starting pitcher in today’s game. He also owns one of the lowest walk rates in the league at 5.5 percent, which shows this adjustment hasn’t just helped him miss more bats. But has helped him stay in the zone without losing command. If Hancock can beat the O’s in his June 8 start, he’ll set a new career high in wins for a season.

There is a freedom to the way he’s pitching now. And for the Mariners, it’s another receipt that their pitching machine still has a few tricks left.