Randy Arozarena Burns Mariners With Historic ABS Meltdown in Loss to Blue Jays

Losing to the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park already comes with its own kind of frustration for Mariners fans. We know the story of the “Blue Invasion.” Toronto comes to Seattle, half of Western Canada seems to follow, and a Mariners home game turns into a Jays weekend retreat.

Randy Arozarena found a creative way to start off the series by landing on the wrong side of baseball history in the very first inning. He became the first batter in MLB history to burn through both of his team’s ABS challenges in the same at-bat. Impressive, almost in the worst possible way.

The Mariners were two batters into the game and already out of ABS challenges. And honestly, as much as it stings to watch, it’s kind of painfully on brand for Arozarena to be the guy that does this.

He plays with a level of confidence that can be great when it works and maddening when it doesn’t. He doesn’t exactly move through a baseball game quietly, even when he’s jogging for a ball hit into the corner of left field in the fifth, and then laying out for a fly ball in the 8th. He’s just as likely to burn your challenges in the 1st inning, and hit a walk-off in extra innings. He reacts big, plays big, celebrates big, and usually carries himself like he’s keeping a secret from everyone in the stadium.

It’s all part of the charm. And it makes him dangerous and detrimental all in the same package. In this case, he left his team empty-handed.

Randy Arozarena burned both the Mariners pitch challenges in the first inning pic.twitter.com/8FMysYdlKg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2026

Seattle Got the Wrong Side of Randy Arozarena’s Confidence

The weird part is this isn’t all on Arozarena. Sure, burning the team's challenges in the first creates an uphill battle. But he didn’t single-handedly lose the game. He just set the tone, and not a good one. Let’s be blunt, it was dumb. But not tragic.

The Mariners couldn’t put together much of anything in this one. Dylan Cease carved up the M’s for 7 shutout innings allowing just three hits while striking out nine. Jeff Hoffman and Louis Varland closed the door in the 8th and 9th.

If the Mariners had won this game, this probably becomes a joke. We laugh at it, hope Arozarena learns from it, and move on pretty quickly. Instead, Seattle was shut out 2-0, and it’s hard not to look back at how the tone was set.

Luis Castillo deserved a better headline in this one too. He wasn’t perfect, but he did his job keeping the Mariners in the game. He completed six innings, allowed five hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out four. That’s enough to give the M’s a real chance.

Instead, the Blue Jays did all the scoring they needed in the third inning. Andrés Giménez, who has been a thorn in the Mariners' side, drove in a run, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added another. That was it. And that is what made Arozarena’s first-inning meltdown land even harder. It wasn’t the reason Seattle lost. But it fit the night way too neatly.