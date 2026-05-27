Mariners Get Another Annoying Lineup Test After A’s Call Up Top Prospect Gage Jump

The Athletics calling up Gage Jump should be a cool baseball moment. A young lefty gets his first major-league start. The fanbase gets something new to be excited about. And of course it happens against the Mariners.

That part cannot be swept under the rug. Did the A’s look at the Mariners’ numbers against left-handed pitching and decide this was the gentlest possible runway for Gage Jump’s debut? Officially, of course not. Unofficially? Probably. Seattle has practically been handing out welcome baskets to left-handed starters all season.

Jump is a lefty with real swing-and-miss stuff and just enough mystery to make this feel like exactly the kind of game that will turn Mariners twitter upside down. The A’s get to frame it as an exciting promotion. Mariners fans get to stare at another lineup card.

The A’s are calling up Jump after Aaron Civale’s injury opened a rotation spot. The 23-year-old lefty is ranked as the A’s No. 3 prospect and No. 41 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline. In nine Triple-A starts for Las Vegas, Jump has a 4.50 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings, plus a fastball that can touch 99 mph and a four-pitch mix that includes a slider, changeup and curveball.

But this isn’t just about Jump. It’s about what a left-handed starter still does to Seattle’s lineup. The Mariners can say they addressed their right-handed bat issue. Technically, they did. Rob Refsnyder was brought in exactly for this kind of matchup. Patrick Wisdom exists for this too. The entire point of building a platoon-friendly roster is that nights like this are supposed to feel covered.

Gage Jump’s Debut Gives the Mariners’ Right-Handed Bat Problem Another Public Trial

The easy version is to say the Mariners need to go get right-handed help. Perhaps that’s true.

But, they already tried to do that, and it just hasn’t done enough. May 26 gives Refsnyder another chance to show why Seattle signed him. It gives Victor Robles, recently activated and still trying to reestablish his place in the lineup, another chance to bring some spark.

But as May turns into June, the patience meter will only get louder. At some point, the Mariners will have to ask whether these right-handed bats are actually better options against lefties, or if the lineup has started leaning too hard on the cleanest analytical answer instead of the best actual at-bat.

If Luke Raley or Dominic Canzone gives you a better at-bat, then the lefty-lefty matchup cannot be ruled out. That doesn’t mean punting on platoon logic. Just stop hiding behind it.

The team numbers explain why this feels bigger than one game. Seattle entered this matchup slashing .190/.277/.315 against left-handed pitching, compared to .242/.330/.407 against right-handers.

And for Jump, that makes Seattle look like a pretty soft place to land for a debut. But this is still a kid making his first major-league start. There should be nerves and opportunities for traffic.

Refsnyder hitting fifth as the designated hitter is the kind of thing that sounds fine if the plan works. It gives Seattle a matchup bat early, and if the Mariners can force Jump out of the game, the bench can start moving. Maybe Canzone ends up in the middle of the order once the A’s go to a right-handed reliever.

That’s the theory. The problem is that Mariners fans have seen enough of “theory" for one season.