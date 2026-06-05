Mariners Get Another Shot at Old Astros Nemesis in Tigers Series

The Seattle Mariners are opening their series against the Detroit Tigers facing a pitcher they know very well. The uniform looks different, but it’s still the same guy. Framber Valdez is a Tiger now. And everything else about the matchup is familiar enough to generate an eye-roll before the first pitch.

Seattle knows this movie. Heavy sinkers. Routine rollovers and a few hard-hit balls that find gloves. Though surprisingly, the ground ball hasn't bailed him out as often as it used to.

Valdez enters Friday’s opener against Bryan Woo, and that alone is worth the price of admission. The career numbers tell the story pretty clearly. Valdez is 7-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 19 career appearances against the Mariners, including the postseason. It’s not total domination, but it’s more than enough history to show why the Mariners can’t take this matchup lightly.

For as much as Valdez has bothered Seattle over the years, this isn’t peak Houston Framber the Mariners are facing. This Tigers version is a little messier and more hittable than the one Mariners fans remember. He’s entering the series at 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA.

cue “eye of the tiger” pic.twitter.com/5A1zaairGy — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 5, 2026

Framber Valdez Gives Mariners a Familiar but Beatable Challenge

Everyone knows what Valdez likes. He wants to manufacture early-count contact and wants hitters to chase the breaking ball when he is ahead. But when his command is wavering, the Mariners have already shown that they know how to get to him. Make him work. Let the traffic build. And then force him to throw strikes when he clearly wants hitters to expand.

The concept worked the last time the Mariners saw Valdez. They chased him out after 4 2/3 innings, tagging him for six hits, five earned runs and four walks. That’s the formula.

The other part of this is Bryan Woo, who can’t get lost in the Valdez nostalgia. Woo enters at 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA, and he gives Seattle a real chance to set the tone.

Detroit isn’t just a Valdez reunion spot, either. The last time the Mariners rolled through Comerica Park in the regular season, it was one of those moments where the season finally started to turn in their direction.

That July 2025 trip became a coming-out party for Julio Rodríguez after a frustrating start to the year. The Mariners opened the series by launching five home runs. They didn’t stop there as they swept Detroit on their way to the All-Star Break.

And we remember how they took Games 3 and 4 at Comerica Park in the postseason. So even though it’s June, the Tigers are coming into this series with plenty of recent Seattle baggage

The Mariners should know this opponent better than most. They know how annoying Valdez can be. They know how quickly a decent scoring chance can disappear. And they know how many times this matchup has looked promising before turning into another reminder that Valdez is a hard one to square up.