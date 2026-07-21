Mariners-Giants Trade Idea Sells George Kirby Far Too Short

The Mariners need another right-handed bat and another dependable reliever. But where exactly does trading George Kirby technically fit into that?

A trade proposal from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden would send Kirby to the San Francisco Giants for infielder Casey Schmitt and left-handed reliever Erik Miller. The logic is easy to follow. Schmitt would give Seattle another right-handed bat capable of handling left-handed pitching, while Miller would add balance to the bullpen. It makes sense to solve two problems in one move here.

Except the Mariners would be creating a much bigger one by trading away a foundational player in the deal. Seattle can’t become so desperate to improve those edges of the roster that it forgets the premium value that Kirby holds. Schmitt and Miller could both help. The Mariners would just be confusing roster fit with actual value.

Casey Schmitt Fits the Mariners, but Not at This Price

It’s not like Schmitt doesn’t make sense as a Mariners trade target. He’s slashing .275/.304/.482 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a 120 OPS+. He’s also hitting .323 against lefties. Doesn’t walk nearly enough, can move around the infield and provides enough power. It’s useful, but not exactly George Kirby tier.

Some of the shine wore off Kirby during an injury-plagued 2025 season that inflated his ERA. Even then, he finished 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA across 23 starts. In 2026, he has looked much more like the pitcher we saw in 2023 and 2024, posting an 8-8 record with a 3.57 ERA and one complete game so far.

Schmitt is the type of player a contender adds around its best players. He is not quite the caliber of player a team should acquire by trading one of them.

The Mariners shouldn’t ignore Schmitt. They should definitely inquire about him and be willing to discuss prospects or a lesser piece from the major league roster. But once Kirby’s name enters the conversation, Schmitt becomes a secondary piece rather than the headline to make the deal.

Schmitt’s value may never be higher after his breakout season, and his remaining years of club control only make him more appealing. Still, he has not shown enough consistent production for the Mariners to take this kind of risk.

Miller does sweeten the deal. Like Schmitt, he also comes with years of club control, remaining under team control through the 2030 season. So this isn’t about slamming Bowden’s proposal. It isn’t egregious. The issue is simply that the Mariners could do better if Kirby is actually available.

The Mariners would probably believe they could sharpen his command and turn him into an important late-inning weapon. We’ve seen this organization improve pitchers before, so that part isn’t difficult to imagine.

But Seattle would essentially be trading a proven starter for a platoon bat and a bullpen project. That’s not the blockbuster trade the M’s could make happen. It’s a desperate deadline move.

Relievers are volatile. Complementary hitters are replaceable. Starting pitchers with Kirby’s combination of talent, durability and club control are not.