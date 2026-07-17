Mariners Get the Worst Possible Opponent for Their Final Home Series of 2027

The Mariners’ 2027 schedule has plenty of good material. Boston comes to T-Mobile Park for Opening Day. The Dodgers visit early next season in May. The Vedder Cup kicks off in July, and we won’t have to wait long for the finale. The whole thing will start and end in 12 calendar days. Seattle also gets seven games against the Yankees in less than a month.

Then we reach the final home series of the season and discover the schedule makers saved their cruelest joke for September. The Toronto Blue Jays and the “Blue Invasion” are coming to Seattle from Sept. 17–19. To be fair, this is all tentative with the CBA negotiations still going on.

So, instead of giving Mariners fans a clean final weekend at home, the schedule sets up another Blue Jays series at T-Mobile Park. Seattle’s last regular-season games in front of its own crowd could feature thousands of Toronto fans pouring across the border and attempting to turn the ballpark into Rogers Centre West.

That is not exactly the sendoff anyone had in mind. But Mariners fans need to keep in mind that it just might be up to them to stack the seats and keep the Jays fans from taking over.

Announcing our 2027 schedule! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/LltfYGQxZR — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 16, 2026

Mariners’ Final Home Series Could Become Another Blue Jays Takeover

We know how these weekends usually go. Blue Jays jerseys fill the concourses. Canadian flags appear throughout the stands. Every Toronto hit is followed by enough noise in an attempt to drown out the home crowd.

It has become one of the strangest recurring features of the Mariners’ schedule. Seattle has one of baseball’s most geographically isolated markets, yet its proximity to Canada allows Toronto fans to arrive in numbers that make the home-field advantage feel negotiable.

This time, the timing makes it worse. The series will not be buried in April or tucked into a midseason stretch. It will be the Mariners’ final home series of the entire regular season. If Seattle is fighting for the AL West or a wild-card spot, those games could carry enormous weight.

Mariners fans may be asked to create a playoff atmosphere while simultaneously trying to prevent visiting fans from taking control of the building.

Seattle’s September Schedule Offers No Easy Landing

The Toronto series is only one piece of a difficult final month. Seattle opens September with a nine-game trip through Boston, New York and Baltimore. That’s a long East Coast swing against three opponents that could have postseason ambitions of their own.

The Mariners return home for games against the Athletics, Rangers and Toronto. Then they leave again to finish with six road games against the Angels and Athletics.

The regular-season finale is Sept. 26 in Sacramento.

So the Mariners’ final 13 games include 10 matchups against AL West opponents, which at least gives them a chance to directly shape the division race.

They will, however, have to do most of the finishing work away from home. That makes the Toronto series feel even more important. It will be the final opportunity for Seattle fans to see the Mariners before a six-game road trip decides whatever remains undecided.

And of course, they may have to share the building.