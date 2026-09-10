Mariners’ Logan Gilbert Trade Case Makes Sense but Still Gets It Wrong

Logan Gilbert landed on MLB.com’s early list of offseason trade candidates, and it’s not hard to find the reasoning. Paul Casella laid out the case. Gilbert is one year from free agency. He earned $10.9 million this season and should receive another raise in his final year through arbitration. An extension doesn’t appear close. Meanwhile, Kade Anderson is already up in the big leagues, and Ryan Sloan ranks among baseball’s elite pitching prospects.

It all makes sense. That doesn’t mean the conclusion doesn’t stink. Seattle has used pitching as the backbone of its operation. Gilbert is proof that the plan worked. The Mariners drafted him, developed him and handed him the ball on Opening Day twice. His success cannot become the reason to move him now that keeping him requires a real commitment.

The Mariners Already Have the Pitcher Everyone Else Wants

Gilbert’s 3.72 ERA through 29 starts is his highest since 2023. That detail shouldn’t distract us from his impact or production. He has thrown 172 innings with 187 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP. He also crossed 1,000 career innings this season. He’s a dependable frontline starter in his prime, the exact player contenders spend every offseason trying to find.

Thursday’s 4-3 win over Texas offered a timely reminder. Jacob deGrom held Seattle to one hit over six scoreless innings and struck out 12. Gilbert kept the Mariners within striking distance by working seven innings with 11 strikeouts, and the offense erupted for four runs as soon as deGrom left the game. That is what frontline pitching gives a team: a chance to survive even when the opposing ace looks untouchable.

The Mariners have Gilbert. Their challenge now is keeping him. Thursday’s win lifted Seattle to 69-78, but one good afternoon doesn’t erase a season that has slipped away. This organization needs more certainty, not less. Calling a Gilbert deal “trading from pitching depth” is kind of lazy. Trading him would hurt plenty.

Kade Anderson Should Share a Rotation With Logan Gilbert

Anderson earned his first major league win Wednesday by holding Texas to one run over six innings. The lefty looks ready to help Seattle immediately. That means he should pitch alongside Gilbert instead of becoming the excuse for moving on from him.

Let Anderson navigate his first full major league season alongside someone who has already carried a 200-inning workload. That’s how this whole thing could become an advantage. Using Anderson’s arrival to create a vacancy wastes it.

Sloan has a big arm and a bright future. He’s also still working on his stuff at Double-A. He’s electric, but hasn’t provided the same kind of proof Anderson has that says he’s ready to be accelerated to the majors.

Seattle Has Already Cashed In One Rotation Pillar

The Mariners traded Luis Castillo to the White Sox at the deadline. Dealing Gilbert months later would remove another established starter from what opened the season as their greatest strength.

Two proven arms leaving within one calendar year is a real change in direction. It’s no longer a surplus at that point. George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Anderson remain a talented group. However, as we know, rotations drawn up in November rarely reach August intact. Depth protects a contender from complete chaos. Seattle shouldn’t treat it like an invitation to create some.

Any Logan Gilbert Trade Must Change the 2027 Lineup

Seattle’s first move should be an extension offer that reflects Gilbert’s value. Keeping excellent players costs money. Gilbert has earned his share, and the Mariners should honor it. If the two sides cannot find a path, the trade price must be legitimate. They must find an established impact hitter with multiple years of club control who changes the 2027 lineup immediately.

No lottery tickets. And certainly no utility darlings. Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh do not need another promise about the future. A youth movement is already underway with Anderson, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, and Michael Arroyo all reaching the majors over the past two seasons.

A prospect-heavy return would leave Seattle asking Anderson and Sloan to replace Gilbert while hoping another collection of maybes eventually fixes the offense. That’s a familiar Mariners transaction: turn one hole into two and call the extra uncertainty flexibility.

We understand why Gilbert made Casella’s list. His contract clock is nothing to sneeze at, his value is enormous and Seattle has young pitching on its way. It still lands on the wrong answer.

The Mariners developed Gilbert into a workhorse, an Opening Day starter and an organizational standard-bearer. If Anderson and Sloan become the justification for pushing him out, Seattle will have confused depth with disposability.

They should extend Gilbert. If that door closes, demand a hitter who transforms 2027. Anything softer is retreat disguised as roster management.