Mariners Lose Emerson Hancock to IL and Flip Bryce Miller’s Role Again

The Mariners’ starting rotation just can’t have nice things this season. They have spent months redrawing its pitching map. Six-man rotations. Piggybacks. Extra rest. Shortened starts. Luis Castillo traded. Kade Anderson promoted. Bryce Miller moved to the bullpen. Bryce Miller gets moved out of the bullpen. Every few days, the plan gets erased and rewritten again.

Emerson Hancock is now headed to the 15-day IL with a left adductor strain, and Miller is being shoved back into the rotation before throwing a single pitch in relief. That timing is almost too perfect at this point. Only the Mariners could spend Friday explaining why Miller needed a smaller role, then spend Sunday handing him his previous role right back.

Hancock hurt himself while lunging to apply a tag along the first-base line Friday in Toronto. He stayed in the game and completed five innings, but the damage became clear enough for Seattle to place him on the IL a couple of days later. Miller will take his turn Wednesday in Boston.

Bryce Miller Gets Another Chance to Claim a Mariners Rotation Spot

The Mariners had legit reasons to yank Miller out of the rotation. Over his previous eight starts, he carried a 7.19 ERA while opponents produced an .893 OPS. Seattle lost every one of those games.

Miller has looked drained, frustrated and out of answers. His fastball command hasn’t been good either. Sending him to the bullpen gave him a smaller problem to solve. He could reset and not worry about trying to make it through the order three times.

It was a sensible plan that never got the opportunity to last.

Hancock’s injury wipes the board clean, and that is especially cruel after the season he built. For years, Hancock was Seattle’s emergency starter — the arm summoned when somebody else went down, then squeezed out when the preferred rotation got healthy. He entered 2026 with plenty left to prove and finally stopped looking temporary.

Through 25 starts, Hancock posted a 3.57 ERA with 126 strikeouts across a career-high 138 2/3 innings. He gave the Mariners steady work while the rest of the rotation kept changing shape. He earned his job and also changed the conversation around his future.

Hancock’s adductor strain is rotten luck. The surrounding rotation chaos belongs to the Mariners. They spent months trying to accommodate extra starters, preserve arms and make every piece fit. They opted to trade Castillo to Chicago, called Anderson up, Woo needed extra recovery time and Miller’s performance forced another adjustment. The depth chart has behaved like a revolving door with a pitching coach standing beside it.

There is pressure attached to this opportunity. Miller wanted to remain a starter and openly said he still viewed himself that way. This will be his opportunity to take care of business.

Seattle’s rotation plan has changed so often that calling anything a plan feels generous. For now, there isn’t much of a debate. Hancock is unavailable. Miller is starting again.