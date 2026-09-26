Mariners Manager Dan Wilson’s Latest Quote Sounds Like a 2026 Epitaph

Dan Wilson probably didn’t mean to summarize the Mariners’ entire 2026 season in six words. Odds are that it was just a coincidence.

“Then, we take things as they come.”

They’ve been taking things as they come all year. Honestly, that’s been the problem. The injuries came. The losing streaks. The defensive lapses and the cracks in the bullpen. Name it, and the Mariners absorbed every disappointment, promised to keep working and waited for the talented team from 2025 to walk back through the clubhouse door. But it never did.

Now Wilson is trying to get through the final days of a season that could also be his last as Mariners manager. His place in franchise history is secure. His place in the dugout should not be.

Mariners Spent Too Long Waiting for Their Turnaround

Baseball punishes teams that confuse patience with paralysis. Nine days before his latest comments, after Seattle clinched its first full losing season since 2019, Wilson admitted the Mariners had spent the year hoping and expecting they would eventually hit their stride.

So, hoping and expecting. Basically taking things as they come. That’s not an adjustment.

We watched the Mariners spend months believing their talent would eventually turn things around. The rotation would settle down and the offense would string together some productive stretches. The same core that won 90 games, captured the AL West and came within one victory of the World Series would remember what it was supposed to be.

On Sept. 2, it was noted that Wilson had shown bolder bullpen management over the previous two games than he had all season. At that point, Seattle was already 66-74. Bolder bullpen management at that timestamp isn’t exactly a compliment. When a supposed contender finally discovers urgency at 66-74, it hasn’t really discovered urgency. They just noticed the calendar.

The front office watched the same drift and stayed the course. That makes Seattle’s passivity organizational, not merely personal. Wilson was the manager, but he was not the only person waiting for the season to fix itself.

Seattle’s September Schedule Couldn’t Manufacture Urgency

The Mariners eventually received the soft landing they had spent all summer waiting for. Beginning Sept. 3, Seattle’s final 22 games included 17 against the Athletics, Angels and Rockies. There was still time to steal a weak division.

The Mariners went 8-10 through the first 18 games of that stretch and were eliminated before they even took the field Thursday.

Then Wilson spoke about getting through the remaining four games and finding some positives. A few hours later, Seattle lost 6-4 to an Angels team that entered the night with 98 losses.

The season could not have edited its own ending any better. And this is why the Mariners should have responded sooner. Last year’s run bought Wilson credibility, but Seattle eventually turned that credibility into immunity from intervention. The organization kept believing previous success guaranteed some version of future correction.

A team that came within one victory of the World Series was treated like it had an automatic reset button. Every ugly series was viewed as something to survive until the “real” Mariners arrived.

By September, we had the answer. These were the real Mariners. And the waiting was part of who they had become.

The Mariners Cannot Take This Offseason as It Comes

It’s likely that the Mariners will move on after this season. Or at least, they should. This last homestand against the Angels shouldn’t change that conclusion. Neither should Wilson’s history with the franchise. We can appreciate what he meant to the Mariners as a catcher without pretending nostalgia makes a good management strategy.

Seattle then needs to move with purpose. Conduct a real search. Establish what kind of team this is supposed to become and hire someone capable of demanding it before another season slips away.

Wilson said the Mariners would take things as they came. Let’s hope that’s not what happens this winter.