Mariners’ 2027 Shortstop Plan Cannot Begin and End With Colt Emerson

Just because the Mariners signed Colt Emerson to a contract doesn’t mean the depth chart is solved. They would be wise to remember that before they spend the entire offseason penciling in Colt Emerson’s name at shortstop.

Seattle has already made a substantial commitment to Emerson, signing him through 2033 with a club option for 2034. We know how the organization views him. He is supposed to become the next fixture in the Mariners’ infield and replace J.P. Crawford as the everyday shortstop. Eventually is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this situation.

Emerson will enter 2027 after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a displaced tendon in his left wrist. The Mariners expect him to be ready for the season, yet he could go most or all of the winter without swinging a bat and will likely require close monitoring during spring training.

Colt Emerson’s Recovery Complicates the Mariners’ 2027 Shortstop Plan

Those facts should influence Seattle’s offseason planning. Medical clearance doesn’t immediately restore game timing, strength or the confidence required to handle major-league pitching. Let’s say hypothetically the lockout ends in time, Emerson could report to Peoria feeling healthy and still need time before he is ready to anchor the infield for six months. And his rookie season didn’t remotely settle the argument.

Emerson looked like a future star while producing an .876 OPS with six home runs over his first 23 games. He then posted a .426 OPS across his final 46 games as the wrist became a larger problem. The injury explains plenty about that collapse. It also leaves the Mariners with an incomplete evaluation of how Emerson adjusted once pitchers began attacking him differently.

The defensive picture also remains just as unfinished. Emerson committed seven errors in 45 starts at shortstop and finished with -1 Outs Above Average at the position. Plenty of young infielders struggle in their initial games at this level. At the same time, it doesn’t provide enough evidence to assume the Mariners can afford to have him hold down that position defensively for a full 162 game season.

Shortstop is a load-bearing position, one typically occupied by the infield’s rangiest and most sure-handed defender. The Mariners cannot afford to treat it like a prospect audition while trying to contend. If Emerson requires more recovery time, struggles to regain his swing or simply hits another predictable developmental wall, Seattle needs an answer better than shuffling utility players around until something catches.

A serious offseason plan would add a veteran capable of playing credible shortstop for extended stretches. That could mean a short-term free-agent agreement or a trade for a versatile infielder who can move elsewhere once Emerson proves he is ready. It’s not a situation that would block Emerson. It’s just a way to protect him.

We have seen the Mariners place too much weight on optimistic chain reactions before. Everything works beautifully on the whiteboard, right up until one assumption goes sideways and the roster falls apart. We have to hope Seattle won’t repeat that mistake at shortstop.

Emerson’s contract gives the Mariners years to develop him into the player they believe he can become. That security should create patience rather than urgency. Give him every opportunity to win the job. Build the lineup with his upside in mind. Just make sure the entire plan can survive if a 21-year-old recovering from wrist surgery needs more time.