Mariners Manager Search Faces New Urgency After Torey Lovullo Endorsement

The Mariners said they wanted to bring in a fresh voice from the outside. Torey Lovullo, who is widely viewed as a top candidate, just had his own boss remind them that fresh thought will not be waiting around forever. During a Tuesday morning appearance with Mike Broomhead on KTAR 92.3, Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall delivered an endorsement that should travel quickly to Seattle.

“If he walks out this door, he’s going to get a job in a heartbeat, and he should because I do think he’s one of the best managers in the game,” Hall said.

Hall practically handed Lovullo a public letter of recommendation while admitting another organization would scoop him up quickly. The timing is also strange, because Lovullo has expressed the desire to stay in Arizona. However he also made it clear that he “wants to be wanted.” Regardless, the Mariners should hear the clock ticking.

Mariners Must Be Ready if Diamondbacks Let Torey Lovullo Walk

The Seattle Times reported that Seattle’s front office has already discussed Lovullo internally and that he appears to be a leading candidate. His contract with Arizona is up after the 2026 season, and MLB.com reported that the sides had yet to discuss another extension entering the week.

Lovullo has quickly moved beyond the usual pile of speculative names and is now viewed as a legitimate possibility whose name could come off the list quickly.

Jerry Dipoto said their search for the name manager will be exhaustive. It sounds like they’ll interview multiple candidates, compare philosophies and perform all the background work required for a decision this important. It may also need to move with a purpose.

After Dan Wilson’s departure, Dipoto said the Mariners would hire from outside the organization and would most likely target someone with major-league managerial experience. He also said Seattle needs somebody capable of poking holes in the organization’s thinking.

On paper, Lovullo walks directly into that description. He has managed Arizona for 10 seasons, won a NL pennant in 2023 and built player relationships that have become a defining part of his reputation.

At the same time, we should still keep both feet on the ground. The Diamondbacks have reached the postseason twice during his tenure and have missed it three consecutive years since that World Series run. Hall’s praise can’t do their vetting for them. The Mariners need direct answers about Lovullo’s game management, clubhouse standards and ability to hold each player accountable.

If Dipoto truly wants someone who can poke holes in Seattle’s process, the organization must be willing to hand over quite a bit of responsibility here. Something Dipoto seems open to do. Hiring Lovullo without giving him meaningful authority would handcuff another credible candidate. Seattle doesn’t need another manager hired primarily to relay decisions made above him. The next voice must carry weight, which is why hiring an experienced one makes perfect sense.

The Mariners have a real sales pitch. They can offer a roster one year removed from Game 7 of the ALCS, an established pitching infrastructure and an opportunity to help shape a remodeled coaching staff. They also have to prove that this search represents more than changing the name on the office door.

Hall may prefer to keep Lovullo in Arizona. His endorsement still sounded like a warning to every team with an opening: If this manager reaches the market, be ready.