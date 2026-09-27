Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Won’t Return in 2027 as Jerry Dipoto Faces Defining Hire

The Mariners have finally arrived at the ending their 2026 season had been pointing toward for months. Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported Sunday that Dan Wilson told players and staff during a pregame meeting that he wouldn’t return as manager in 2027. The message came before Game 162, with Wilson telling the room himself rather than allowing the news to arrive through an offseason press release.

On a human level, that stings. But on baseball terms, it had become unavoidable. Wilson is a big name in Mariners history. He’s a franchise Hall of Famer who helped define Seattle’s winning teams as a player and then guided the 2025 club to its first AL West championship since 2001 and within one victory of the World Series. The good thing is that history won’t be rewritten. Some may think this 2026 season tarnished his legacy, but that’s far from true.

His legacy also couldn’t be the reason they kept him. Seattle entered Sunday’s finale at 75-86 after beginning the year with legitimate championship expectations. As a manager, he wasn’t responsible for the injuries, regression or holes on the roster, but he is responsible for how his team plays. The 2026 Mariners too often looked unprepared, inconsistent and strangely passive for a club that understood what was at stake.

The Mariners will be in search for their third manager in four seasons. https://t.co/Ek9an8rEuq — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 27, 2026

Divish also reported that the disconnect between Wilson and the baseball operations department had become palpable. Once the manager and front office are no longer pulling in the same direction, there’s no honest path forward.

Wilson’s Exit Cannot Become Dipoto’s Alibi

When Jerry Dipoto replaced Scott Servais in August 2024, he immediately made Wilson the permanent manager. Wilson had never managed at any level. Seattle handed an open contention window to a beloved internal figure and treated familiarity as readiness.

The 2025 run rewarded that gamble. The 2026 collapse exposed its risk. Wilson still owns his decisions. He filled out the lineup cards (apparently with collaborative assistance), chose the relievers, communicated with the players and helped establish the club’s daily standards. His share of the failure shouldn’t be assigned to somebody else.

But the hiring process, that belongs to Dipoto. The front office placed a first-time manager in charge of a contender. Wilson didn’t slide into the dugout and steal the job. He was selected by the people now responsible for explaining why the arrangement collapsed so quickly.

Changing managers in this situation is completely necessary, but it can’t become a convenient way to dump an organizational failure onto one person.

The Mariners Need a Real Manager Search This Time

Dipoto will now hire his third manager since taking over Seattle’s baseball operations department in 2015. MLB.com previously reported that Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander are expected to return.

If that remains the plan, the coming search cannot be another exercise in finding someone who fits comfortably inside the existing structure. The Mariners need a manager with defined authority, a clear vision and the willingness to challenge both players and the front office. That doesn’t necessarily mean hiring a celebrity or an old-school disciplinarian. But they should be looking for someone who can help establish standards and select a staff. Even someone who can handle pushing back and telling Dipoto when he is wrong.

Seattle can give Wilson the respectful goodbye he deserves. The 2025 division title happened, and so did the 2026 collapse. He deserves credit for one and accountability for the other.

Now that same accountability must reach the offices upstairs.

The Mariners have changed the voice in the dugout. But now they have to prove they understand why that change became necessary. Their next manager should be hired to make the Mariners better, and be empowered to say when the front office is making that harder.