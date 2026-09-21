Defending Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto Shouldn’t Mean Dismissing Calls for Change

Jerry Dipoto took over the Mariners when Nelson Cruz was in his first Seattle season, Félix Hernández still sat atop the rotation and the franchise’s postseason drought had reached 14 years. Scott Servais hadn’t even been hired yet. That was Sept. 28, 2015. Eleven seasons later, we have plenty of evidence to work with.

A recent KING 5 discussion made the case for keeping Seattle’s front office intact and suggested calls for change were reactionary, a stance that maybe a few others have echoed. Dipoto has given his supporters real material. Still, 11 years of frustration cannot be waved away as a tantrum over one ugly season.

We don’t have to join the Fire Jerry parade. Personally, I’m indifferent about whether ownership removes him. Keeping Dipoto would be understandable. Choosing a new direction would be, too. However, treating the second option as some wild emotional reflex is disingenuous.

Only Brian Cashman, A.J. Preller, Andrew Friedman and Mark Shapiro have run their current clubs longer than Dipoto. If he returns in 2027, he will begin his 12th season in charge of Seattle’s baseball operations. The trial period expired years ago. We have watched the rebuild, the step back, the “reimagining,” the rise of the homegrown rotation and finally the 2025 breakthrough. Dipoto’s plan has had time to evolve, and so have the opinions about it.

Jerry Dipoto’s 2025 Mariners Breakthrough Deserves Real Credit

If we were to defend Dipoto, honestly, we could start with 2025. The Mariners won 90 games, captured their first AL West title since 2001 and reached Game 7 of the ALCS. They came within eight outs of the first World Series appearance in franchise history. Dipoto was named MLB’s Executive of the Year.

Those who like to cast stones would call it a fluke, but it wasn’t. Dipoto oversaw the development of Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo. He built one of baseball’s best rotations, locked up two franchise guys and made the deadline moves that helped Seattle post a deep run in October.

His first 10 Mariners teams won at least 85 games seven times. Given ownership’s financial limitations, that level of consistency deserves acknowledgment.

Okay, happy? We’ve acknowledged it. Now, let’s stop pretending those accomplishments settle the entire argument.

The Case for Mariners Front-Office Change Has Receipts, Too

Dipoto’s Mariners have reached the postseason twice in 11 seasons. They won 90 games in 2021 and stayed home. The 2023 club fell short again. In 2024, the Mariners watched a 10-game division lead disappear, fired Servais in August, brought in Dan Wilson and finished one game behind the final Wild Card spot.

Then 2025 came, and that season appeared to change everything. Instead, they followed the greatest postseason run in franchise history with a dud. It was their first losing season since 2019. The Mariners went from standing eight outs away from the World Series to spending the following September discussing what went wrong. It’s been a whiplash.

The 2025 run remains the strongest argument for continuity. It doesn’t bleach the rest of the résumé. Last year can’t become permanent immunity for every disappointment surrounding it.

You can’t ask fans to appreciate the process while brushing aside the results that process produced. Fans are expected to remember every budget restriction, injury and narrow miss when evaluating the front office, then forget the front office has been in place long enough to own those patterns. The fanbase has supplied plenty of patience…in bulk.

Mariners Ownership Cannot Escape the Jerry Dipoto Debate

John Stanton and the ownership group can’t be left out of the evaluation either. They establish the budget, set organizational expectations and decide how long the people running baseball operations remain employed. Dipoto has worked within their limitations. Those limitations are part of the explanation for Seattle’s uneven roster construction. To that point, we can cut Dipoto some slack. But he doesn’t get a lifetime excuse for it.

Replacing Dipoto wouldn’t guarantee better spending, better philosophy or better decisions. Mariners fans already know how badly a front-office change can go. They had to live through Bill Bavasi and Jack Zduriencik in order to get to this point.

Dipoto being better than his predecessors cleared an embarrassingly low bar. It shouldn’t function as job security more than a decade later. At some point, we have to stop grading the current regime against one of the worst periods in franchise history.

A new executive could still damage the pitching infrastructure, trade the wrong prospects or discover that the same financial ceiling follows everyone into the job. We can’t deny the risk. But you know what else is a risk? Bringing back the same group for a 12th season and expecting a different outcome.

Ownership can retain Dipoto and point to the core, the farm system and the 2025 run. That would be a defensible choice. It would also require a convincing explanation for how this same structure plans to fix the roster depth, bullpen deterioration and offensive inconsistency that helped sink 2026.

Fans asking for someone else have already made their case. They lived through it. They were present for the breakthrough and the collapse that followed it.

Defend Dipoto on the merits. He has earned that much. Just respect the evidence on the other side. After 11 seasons, wanting different leadership is a conclusion people have had more than enough time to reach.