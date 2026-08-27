Mariners News & Notes: Bryan Woo Gets Burned, George Kirby Heats Up, Bryce Miller Sparks Bullpen Buzz
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The Mariners just took two of three from a Phillies club with real playoff expectations. Seattle limped into August, but suddenly it looks like this team might be gearing up to make some noise in September. That doesn’t erase the damage already done, and Wednesday’s 6-0 loss wasn’t exactly inspiring. With these Mariners, we have to take the good with the bad.
Two nights made them look capable of chasing down a playoff spot; the finale exposed how thin their margin remains. Seattle’s rotation sits at the center of that tension, and the past two days gave us three very different developments to unpack.
Bryan Woo Struggles in Mariners Return Against Phillies
Woo returned from right shoulder discomfort saying he felt ready to go. But the Phillies welcomed him back six runs in Seattle’s 6-0 loss.
His final line: four innings, five hits, six earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. Bryce Harper tagged him for a two-run homer in the first. Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run shot in the second. By the time Woo found any rhythm, the game was already buried.
It’s hard to know if this was just a simple dud, or if his shoulder is still bugging him. The velo was there. The stuff was just leaking out too much. The five strikeouts showed Woo still had enough life to miss bats, but the mistakes were too loud. Philadelphia’s stars got pitches to punish and did exactly that.
The shoulder will naturally hover over the conversation after his abbreviated start in Houston. The cleanest verdict is poor execution until we hear otherwise.
George Kirby Delivers Dominant Start for Mariners
Kirby gave the Mariners the version they’ve been wanting to see. After surrendering 11 runs across his previous two starts, he carved through Philadelphia for 7 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s 4-1 win. Kirby allowed six hits and one run, walked one, struck out nine and needed only 92 pitches. He retired 15 consecutive hitters before Bryce Harper’s eighth-inning single ended his night.
The fastball was really going on Aug. 25. Kirby averaged 97.9 mph with it, up 1.3 mph, and Philadelphia hit only three of 20 balls in play at 95 mph or harder.
We saw “Furious” George in full effect when Dan Wilson removed him. That’s awesome honestly. We have seen enough quiet moments from this rotation lately. A starter pitching like an ace and acting annoyed that his night is finished sounds healthy to us.
Bryce Miller Bullpen Sighting Raises Mariners Rotation Questions
Miller was seen walking out toward the Mariners’ bullpen during their series finale on Wednesday. Cue the speculation. Adam Jude offered some insight after game, stating it was a "just incase" option.
A bullpen visit alone doesn’t announce a role change. The timing still grabs our attention. Seattle plans to carry six starters for now, Kade Anderson is staying, and the front office has openly said performance will shape the decision. Miller owns a 7.19 ERA over his past eight outings, all Mariners losses. That makes him the obvious arm to monitor.
The lat soreness adds another layer, but Miller and the club say he feels ready. That leaves us to judge the innings. A relief or piggyback assignment could shorten his workload, let him attack with his best stuff and end the fiction that every rotation turn deserves equal protection.
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Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va., and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.Follow TremaynePerson