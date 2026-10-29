Mariners’ Muñoz, Miller and Robles Decisions Begin to Set the Tone for 2027

The Mariners have started sorting through their 2027 roster, and the first three decisions give us a little something to work with. They’re all reasonable and all preliminary. Seattle exercised Andrés Muñoz’s $9 million option Thursday while declining the options on Bryce Miller and Victor Robles. Miller remains under club control through arbitration. Robles receives a $500,000 buyout and becomes a free agent.

We can agree with every call and still expect a much stronger roster by the time this offseason ends. These three were just predictable housekeeping. Easy decisions, really.

Mariners Are Betting on Andrés Muñoz’s Ability to Deliver Again

Muñoz gave Seattle a lot to sweat about in 2026. A 4.24 ERA and 10 blown save opportunities will do that. When the pitcher assigned to settle a game keeps making it interesting, patience wears thin. The case for keeping him is still strong, though.

Muñoz averaged 99.8 mph with his fastball and struck out 37.1 percent of the hitters he faced. Seattle also retains a $10 million option for 2028, giving this decision value beyond next year.

His home run trouble actually gives us a reason to be optimistic. 23.1 percent of his fly balls became homers in 2026, more than double his career rate entering the season. That spike could ease. It’s likely to do so. The velocity and strikeouts give the Mariners something substantial behind betting on him again for 2027.

We should expect the results to improve. And Seattle will certainly need him to. Picking up the option was a sensible investment in that possibility.

Bryce Miller’s Option Decision Preserves Seattle’s Choices

Miller’s situation requires one distinction right away: he remains a Mariner. Don’t listen to what Bob Nightengale initially said about him. Kidding…kind of. Declining his $6.075 million option sends him back through the arbitration process, with Seattle retaining control through 2029. He’s projected a $3.9 million salary for 2027. The actual figure still needs to be settled.

Seattle will pay a $15,000 buyout and pursue a new salary through that process. Basically, the Mariners keep a pitcher they can continue developing and retain choices about how he fits. It’s pretty straightforward after this past season.

Miller’s 2026 season gives Seattle reason to watch its spending while keeping him around. He finished with a 4.17 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 119 strikeouts across 118 2/3 innings. We should want the Mariners to preserve that value and give him a clear plan for 2027.

The arbitration route makes sense. We should also keep the savings in perspective. Miller still gets paid, and the entire declined option won’t become available for a hitter. The potential difference gives Seattle a little more room to work.

Victor Robles’ Departure Raises the Stakes for Seattle’s Outfield

Robles presents the clearest opening for change. The Mariners declined a $9 million commitment, paid the buyout and opened a path to a different outfield arrangement. What they put into that space will tell us much more about their ambitions than the decision to create it.

His first few months in Seattle made us believe the Mariners had found something. He hit .328 with an .860 OPS and stole 30 bases in 77 games for the club in 2024.

The production since then makes this decision understandable. After posting a .611 OPS in an injury-shortened 2025, Robles slashed .256/.315/.308 with no home runs in 149 plate appearances in 2026. He still stole 10 bases, but five extra-base hits gave Seattle very little punch. He lost time with injuries, gave small samples when healthy, but they offer little reason to commit another $9 million. His last two seasons never sustained the offensive impact of that arrival.

We can appreciate what Robles gave the Mariners and recognize that the roster has moved toward other possibilities. Lázaro Montes needs a path to meaningful at-bats in the corner outfield and at DH. Dominic Canzone remains part of that mix. Michael Arroyo gives Seattle another young bat to work into the lineup, with his defensive assignment helping determine where those opportunities come. Brendan Donovan’s versatility gives the club room to arrange the pieces around them.

That is enough flexibility to pursue several versions of a better lineup. Seattle can give Montes an extended opportunity, find the right role for Canzone and create playing time for Arroyo while using Donovan wherever the roster needs him most. The responsibility is to make the pieces fit. We should expect defined opportunities for the young hitters and hopefully a strong outside addition as well.

That’s where these three option decisions come together. Seattle is investing in Muñoz’s ability to rebound, preserving Miller’s value through arbitration and opening playing time that Robles’ recent production no longer justified protecting at that price. The Mariners have started deciding what they’re willing to pay for. Now we need to see what they’re willing to fix.