Mariners’ Offensive Failure Shows the Gap With World Series Teams Brewers and Rays

Watching the Brewers and Rays play for a championship, we can spare ourselves another round of wondering when the Seattle Mariners will finally catch a postseason break. But they could start with giving themselves a better team to bring into October.

The Mariners finished 76-86 and scored 664 runs in 2026. Milwaukee scored 832. Tampa Bay? 736. That’s a substantial difference in how often an offense gives its pitching staff something to work with. The Mariners spent the season producing too little and asking the rest of the roster to absorb the consequences. Eventually, the whole operation collapsed.

We have seen enough of this approach to recognize the problem. Seattle needs a lineup that can carry its share of a season, including the stretches when the pitching doesn’t hold up.

The Mariners’ Offense Left Too Little Room for Anything to Go Wrong

The Mariners hit .233 with a .693 OPS in 2026. That kind of production will not cut it over a full 162-game season.

Seattle’s offseason should revolve around finding more hitters capable of stringing hits together and creating consistency. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor remain central to the club’s ambitions. The supporting cast needs serious attention.

There’s no guarantee Randy Arozarena returns. Brendan Donovan’s health is a question, J.P. Crawford’s departure leaves another opening, and Dominic Canzone still has to show he can repeat his breakout season. That’s a lot of uncertainty around three hitters Seattle is counting on to anchor the order. We need to see the Mariners add enough dependable bats that a cold week from the core doesn’t take the entire offense with it.

Depth matters most when somebody disappoints. Planning a batting order around everyone hitting their ceiling is how a promising roster goes 76-86.

Brewers and Rays Give Seattle a Clearer Standard

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay reached the World Series with different rosters, and neither club offers Seattle a blueprint that can simply be photocopied. However, they do offer an uncomfortable standard: build enough of a team to keep winning when one part stops cooperating.

Seattle’s 2026 failures extended beyond hitting. The Mariners allowed 722 runs, leaving them with a -58 run differential. Improving the offense alone would still leave plenty of work to do.

Weak run production magnified every other flaw. Seattle’s defense was horrible in 2026, and the lineup made those mistakes even harder to overcome. A shaky relief appearance could wipe out a lead the offense had spent all night scraping together. We went into the season expecting a championship chase and ended up watching the Mariners squander a winnable AL West.

Seattle’s Offseason Needs More Than Another Lineup Patch

We should judge the Mariners’ winter by the batting order they can actually put on the field. That means real production throughout the lineup. They need to have hitters who we know can get on base ahead of the big bats, and enough depth to keep scoring when someone struggles or gets hurt.

Seattle needs concrete additions and an honest assessment of the players already in the building. Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo and Colt Emerson could earn bigger roles with a strong spring. Counting on all three to deliver over their first full seasons before Spring Training even begins would be a cop-out. The Mariners need to give themselves room for something to go wrong.

The Brewers and Rays earned the right to spend October chasing a title. Seattle earned another winter of explaining what went wrong. We already know their problems. The front office’s job is to make sure we aren’t writing about the same ones next October.